The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Building bridges

by Bennett Horne | November 9, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista A giant crane sits in the middle of the construction site (top photo, looking west) where the bridge over Sugar Creek is being renovated to better carry W. Lancashire Boulevard traffic. West of that bridge (bottom photo, looking north) is the site where the bridge over Tanyard Creek is being rebuilt.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista A giant crane sits in the middle of the construction site (top photo, looking west) where the bridge over Sugar Creek is being renovated to better carry W. Lancashire Boulevard traffic. West of that bridge (bottom photo, looking north) is the site where the bridge over Tanyard Creek is being rebuilt.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista A giant crane sits in the middle of the construction site (top photo, looking west) where the bridge over Sugar Creek is being renovated to better carry W. Lancashire Boulevard traffic. West of that bridge (bottom photo, looking north) is the site where the bridge over Tanyard Creek is being rebuilt.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista A giant crane sits in the middle of the construction site (top photo, looking west) where the bridge over Sugar Creek is being renovated to better carry W. Lancashire Boulevard traffic. West of that bridge (bottom photo, looking north) is the site where the bridge over Tanyard Creek is being rebuilt.

By Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Building bridges

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT