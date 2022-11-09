Bella Vista resident marriage licenses in October 2022

Bella Vista

Sept. 30

Michael Anthony Mata, 28, and Casey Alexis Billings, 28, both of Bella Vista

Brian Edmund Shaw, 58, Bella Vista, and Stacy Lynn Harris, 56, Bentonville

Oct. 4

Dante Erik Chapman, 19, and Abigail Nicole Huston, 20, both of Bella Vista

Marty Wayne Stevens, 54, and Tina Ann Maddox, 53, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 5

McKenzie David Mitchell, 27, and Niki Lynn Barr, 26, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 10

Gary Sean Stansbeary, 59, and Michele Renee James, 65, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 12

Clayton James Waldrum, 26, and Mary Hannah Madigan, 26, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 13

Andrew Stace Hagood, 32, and Kelsi Meleah Ward, 31, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 14

Jason John Czerak, 42, and Amy Melissa Swenson, 45, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 17

Hayden Gregory Cathey, 22, Bentonville, and Maggie Elizabeth Vernon, 21, Bella Vista

Douglas Dustin Demerritt, 43, and Chelsie Lauren Looney, 38, both of Bella Vista

Sydney Elizabeth Golding, 22, and Kenidee Brett Lloyd, 22, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 18

Ryan James Gutierrez, 37, and Courtni Ann Simmons, 32, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 19

Paul Quinn Fitchue, 51, and Jesus Abraham Gandara Rodriguez, 23, both of Bella Vista

Brandon Michael Gage, 31, and Alanna Lee Hickerson, 29, both of Bella Vista

Donald Joseph Smith, 73, and Doris Maria Boyle, 74, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 21

Dylan John Londo, 23, Loma Linda, Mo., and Mackenzie Grace Garner, 23, Bella Vista

Isaiah Scot Patton, 34, Bella Vista, and Rebekah Beth-Anne Burnett, 43, Bentonville

Oct. 24

William Stephen Vandiver, 63, Joplin, Mo., and Glenda Marjorie Roberts, 64, Bella Vista

Oct. 26

Trent Myron Evenson, 30, and Amanda Nicole Felkamp, 30, both of Bella Vista