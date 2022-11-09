Bella Vista resident marriage licenses in October 2022

Bella Vista
Sept. 30
Michael Anthony Mata, 28, and Casey Alexis Billings, 28, both of Bella Vista
Brian Edmund Shaw, 58, Bella Vista, and Stacy Lynn Harris, 56, Bentonville
Oct. 4
Dante Erik Chapman, 19, and Abigail Nicole Huston, 20, both of Bella Vista
Marty Wayne Stevens, 54, and Tina Ann Maddox, 53, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 5
McKenzie David Mitchell, 27, and Niki Lynn Barr, 26, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 10
Gary Sean Stansbeary, 59, and Michele Renee James, 65, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 12
Clayton James Waldrum, 26, and Mary Hannah Madigan, 26, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 13
Andrew Stace Hagood, 32, and Kelsi Meleah Ward, 31, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 14
Jason John Czerak, 42, and Amy Melissa Swenson, 45, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 17
Hayden Gregory Cathey, 22, Bentonville, and Maggie Elizabeth Vernon, 21, Bella Vista
Douglas Dustin Demerritt, 43, and Chelsie Lauren Looney, 38, both of Bella Vista
Sydney Elizabeth Golding, 22, and Kenidee Brett Lloyd, 22, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 18
Ryan James Gutierrez, 37, and Courtni Ann Simmons, 32, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 19
Paul Quinn Fitchue, 51, and Jesus Abraham Gandara Rodriguez, 23, both of Bella Vista
Brandon Michael Gage, 31, and Alanna Lee Hickerson, 29, both of Bella Vista
Donald Joseph Smith, 73, and Doris Maria Boyle, 74, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 21
Dylan John Londo, 23, Loma Linda, Mo., and Mackenzie Grace Garner, 23, Bella Vista
Isaiah Scot Patton, 34, Bella Vista, and Rebekah Beth-Anne Burnett, 43, Bentonville
Oct. 24
William Stephen Vandiver, 63, Joplin, Mo., and Glenda Marjorie Roberts, 64, Bella Vista
Oct. 26
Trent Myron Evenson, 30, and Amanda Nicole Felkamp, 30, both of Bella Vista