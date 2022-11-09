Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Oct. 24

3:06 a.m. Police arrested Neil Wilson, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated and defective equipment during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Bear Hollow.

5:33 p.m. Police received a report on Newquay Lane that someone drove a truck with a trailer through the reporting person's yard.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

6:39 p.m. Police received a report on Wheatley of a man in dark clothing carrying lumber from a build site up the road. Police responded and learned that the construction crew told the man he could take lumber that was lying out.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

11:26 a.m. Police received a report at Highlands Healthcare and Rehab Center that someone wanted to file a report about missing items that were apparently taken from their room during the night.

Thursday, Oct. 27

12:03 a.m. Police arrested Callan Scott Jensen, 33, in connection with an out-of-town warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Mercy Way and Lambeth.

2:44 p.m. Police arrested Sofia Marinezcardoso, 20, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, minor in possession and no driver's license during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Hampstead.

4:57 p.m. Police received a report on Duxford Lane that someone had broken into the reporting person's home by raising the garage door and kicking in the door. Police responded and secured the home.

Friday, Oct. 28

7:44 a.m. Police received a report on Sandy Lane of dogs barking. Police responded and no one answered the door at the address where the dogs were barking, so they left a door hanger.

Saturday, Oct. 29

12:13 a.m. Police arrested Ryan Paul English, 35, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 Northbound.

Sunday, Oct. 30

12:45 a.m. Police arrested Austin Brett Evans, 27, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Riordan.

3:47 a.m. Police arrested Hailey Dawn Sabatucci, 22, in connection with schedule I or II greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Aaliyah Victoria Almaraz, 20, in connection with possession of schedule I or schedule II less than 2 grams, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, furnishing prohibited articles, possession of schedule IV LT 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Sugar Creek.