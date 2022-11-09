Bella Vista Club News

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike on Thursday, Nov. 10, on the Elk River Hiking Trail near Independence, Kan. The hike is six miles out-and-back. The drive to get there is approximately two hours and 20 minutes each way from Bella Vista. Additionally there will be a hike on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the Ozark Highland Trail from the Morgan Fields trailhead to Hare Mountain. This is the highest point on the Ozark Highland Trail. This is a five mile out and back hike.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join us for a walk on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 2964 Martin Luther King Blvd., in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments. There is a short drive to the start point (Cato Springs Trail) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Lovely Purchase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's next meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 14, with a sign-in and meet-and-greet starting at 9:30 a.m. and the business meeting beginning at 10 a.m. This meeting will feature guest speaker Jake Greeling, a U.S. Army Veteran, who will speak on "The Veteran's Wall of Honor -- A Tribute to all who have served since 1776."

The group meets the second Monday of each month in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr. The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, at Highland Crossings Center, room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The program will be "Internet Buying for the Holidays" with Ginny Vance. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org).

The following classes are currently scheduled for November:

Nov. 9, 9-11 a.m.: "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive" with Pete Opland.

Nov. 15, 2-4 p.m.: "Basic Computer Security, Part 2" with Justin Sell.

Nov. 30, 9-11 a.m.: "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New" with Pete Opland.

For more information contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Bella Vista Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Library. All are welcome. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's meeting is Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. The subject is to read a Western mystery. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

The chorus will perform their Christmas Concert with community singing at 3:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected for Feed America/Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3-4:30 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (enter at the north door). Regular rehearsal time will resume in the spring. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the Covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director 479-876-7204.

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.