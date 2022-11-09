Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church will honor veterans at their 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse event to be held on Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m. There will be a country western band providing entertainment. This month's specialty coffee is a special blend of Ethiopian and Indonesian coffee provided by a home-based roaster. There will also be free appetizers and teas. All are welcome to join in honoring our veterans.

United Lutheran will have a Thanksgiving Eve service at 6:30 p.m. followed by the annual pie social. All are welcome to join us in worship and pies.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Starting in November the church will again have two worship services. The 9:30 a.m. worship service is the Traditional worship and the Blended worship is at 10:45 a.m.

Adult Choir rehearsals are now on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Christmas Concert Rehearsal is at 10 a.m. All singers are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m.-noon on Fridays. Thanksgiving bags are filled with turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin and evaporated milk plus a vegetable.

Highlands United Methodist Church

Join Highlands United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, between 3-5 p.m. on the church grounds, near the front parking lot for a Blessing of the Animals. We encourage everyone to bring their pet(s) to be blessed and invite their friends to do the same. All animals/pets must be on a leash or contained. If you don't own a pet or just want another, we will have Animal Adoptions available through I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue. This pet blessing event is free to attend with the option to adopt. Invite neighbors and fellow pet-lovers. Contact the church office with any questions at 479-855-2277.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Exercise Group meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the parlor. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Community Church

Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. in McKay Hall. Please call the office to sign-up.

Christmas Tea is Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets for the 3 p.m. seating are still available for $10 and are on sale at the church Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior will celebrate its 25th Anniversary this Sunday. The Anniversary service is at 4:30 p.m. with special music written by Pastor Fischer and accompanist Barb Hanson, with guest speaker Pastor Vieths. The dinner will be at 6 p.m. and catered by Papa Mike's. All are welcome to attend this special event. Call the church office at 479-876-2155 to sign up.

Senior Exercise classes are at 1 p.m. on Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church announces two Sunday worship services -- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. -- while continuing adult sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and youth ministry from 8:45-11:45 a.m.

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. there are Praise & Prayer Services open to all and includes nursery and youth ministry.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families each month.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Thanksgiving Potluck meal will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20. The meal begins immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service. The elders will provide the meat dishes (turkey, ham) while the congregation shares salads, side dishes, desserts, etc. A short program "Who's On First?" will be presented.

