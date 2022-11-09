Back 40 Mushrooms

When chatting with former chemist and epidemiologist Jay Justice about mushrooms, two things are evident. First, scientific names can seem like a foreign language. And second, he uses those scientific names with as much ease as describing the weather and undoubtedly knows his fungi.

Justice retired from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment (ADEE), formerly the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), in 2011, after serving as first a chemist in the lab for nearly three decades then later an epidemiologist in the air division.

According to the Center for Disease Control, epidemiology is the study of the frequencies, patterns, causes and risk factors of health-related events (not just diseases) in specified populations.

Justice developed an interest in mushrooms years earlier in graduate school in 1977, because of the uniqueness of their molecules and their indestructability. Even if you cook them all you want, he said, they will not denature. That is, the molecular structure will not change.

There were only a few field guides back then, but he joined the North American Mycological Association (NAMA) and began attending their summer and winter forays, where he confirmed those genus and species that he had begun identifying for fun. Now, he says the internet offers a vast library of resources to help those attempting to identify the fungi they come across.

Justice has brought his knowledge to Bella Vista, leading groups along the Back 40 Trail System to explore the different types of fungi found there. He is an expert on when and where to look, and then how to determine at what exactly it is one is looking.

He said fall is the season for the largest diversity of macro fungi – those types of fungi that produce visible fruiting bodies. The season offers an "explosion of good edibles," he said, listing off several scientific names of those perhaps known to the layperson as puffball, lion's mane, or hen of the wood.

"I prefer scientific names; they are the more accurate way to describe. It's the Latin binomial, and you can always look that up," he said.

Common names, however, can be misleading depending on geographic location. They are "promiscuous and ambiguous," Justice said, and not universal. A Bradley mushroom known in the West Virginia area for instance may be referred to as a Milky Cap somewhere else.

Macro fungi can be split into three groups, he said, based on how they obtain food. The smallest group are parasitic on other fungi and grow on those other mushroom's fruiting bodies or sometimes on animals.

"Google 'zombified ant' and see what comes up," he chuckled, referring to a fungus that infects a carpenter ant and hijacks its mind.

The second group is saprobic – the decomposers. These are the mushrooms that grow on trees and decaying wood, in leaves and other litter, feeding on the organic matter. He offered the Honey mushroom as a popular fall example.

The third and largest group with the most diverse selection of fungi is the ectomycorrhiza fungi – those that live in a symbiotic relationship with the trees. They wrap themselves around the roots, Justice said, and siphon the sugars produced by the tree. In turn, they break down the sugars and give back to the tree the nitrogen and phosphorous.

"If the tree dies, the fungi die," he said. "If the fungi die, the tree gets sickly without the nutrients it needs."

These are the types of fungi that root underground and form things that pop up – the fruiting bodies we call mushrooms.

"If you see these growing from the ground all over the tree, it's a healthy ecosystem," Justice said.

"All fungus dreams of taking over the world," he said. "The fruiting body produces spores but doesn't have to reseed in the same area. They hope the wind will take them to another area to start a new colony."

But the real question on the minds of those wandering through the woods hunting these mushrooms is this: Can I eat it or is it toxic?

"It's trial and error," Justice said, on how the toxicity of fungi has been recorded throughout history. "We don't eat the ones we know have historically made people sick."

"Correct identification is the best friend here," he said, noting apps and websites that provide plentiful knowledge to amateur identifiers. He does not recommend using apps, however.

"The correct identification of macro fungi is dependent upon seeing subtle features that one photo may not necessarily pick up," he said. "I wouldn't want to bet my life that a mushroom app could be accurate."

Instead, he encourages printed field guides and websites like the NAMA and mushroomexpert.com. Mostly he suggests finding local Facebook groups administered by experts like himself, who are there to help identify species, answer questions and provide information. Justice runs the Facebook group Arkansas Mushrooms and Fungi.

Even poisonous mushrooms won't hurt you just at the touch, he said. In identification there are two characteristics that are most helpful: smell and taste.

"Pick it. Try to dig up the entire mushroom ... Take pictures of the top, the gills on the bottom, interesting features on the stem, the spore print. Turn it over, crush its gills," Justice said, to smell the fungi. "Taste it, but don't swallow it! You'll be fine as long as you spit it out."

Justice does caution not to attempt this with an open cut or wound anywhere the fungi may touch. Poisoning comes from ingestion which then enters the bloodstream.

Stay away from any mushrooms with a mushy stem or a bad smell, Justice said. Sometimes small worms have permeated the flesh and are slowly consuming the fungi. This will make one sick, not from the mushroom, but from the larval stage of the insect.

"Cut the stem off and put the cap with gills down on paper with a bowl over it," he said. "Overnight you will get a good deposit of spores. The color is helpful in ruling out what it is not."

A fungi's main job is to feed itself and, in some circumstances, feed another organism. They are great decomposers, exuding enzymes that break down wood and compounds into smaller ones, more efficiently than bacteria. Fungi are present in things like composting and have been touted as breaking down even hazardous waste materials.

For Justice, it's "the thrill of identification and being able to identify something new" that is the fun part and his purpose for searching them out. He likes the challenge and gets excited finding them in the woods in pristine condition. That's one reason people grow their own, he said.

"Those commercially grown are prettier because they are without environmental forces," he said.

When searching for mushrooms in the wooded areas of the Bella Vista trails, Justice said fall is the best time because there is less foliage, more variety and usually adequate moisture to get them growing. Some grow in large clusters, like the Honey mushrooms, and some have fascinating unique features, like the Jack-o-Lantern mushroom, whose gills glow in the dark. These typically grow at the base of an oak tree, and the bioluminescence can't be seen when the sun is out. Take it home, he said, and look at it in a dark space.

Some fungi grow in mounds beneath the leaves – what Justice calls "mushrumps."

It takes years to become familiar enough with these different types of fungi to be called a decent taxonomist, Justice said. DNA sequencing is changing even those species that have already thought to be identified, as the genome makeup can be more closely identified than by looking through a microscope. This is causing name changes and revealing species that are more closely related than before known.

Justice continues to do work in the Benton and Washington County area to record these types of changes.

"I found a couple things this summer that were exciting to me – I recognized the genus but have never seen the species before," he said.

Coprinellus disseminatus



Cordyceps militaris



Exsudoporus frostii



Grifola frondosa



Gyroporus cyanescens



Hericium erinaceus



Hohenbuehelia mastrucata



Lycoperdon pyriforme



Mycena haematopus



Pink Colored Chanterelles



Pseudomerulius curtisii



Trametopsis cervina

