LETTER: NWACC Board of Trustees needs Randy Rice

Editor,

This midterm, all nine seats on the Northwest Community College Board of Trustees are up for election. It is somewhat down the ballot but extremely important. Why? State legislation proposing educational gag orders increased 250 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

Thirty-six different states have introduced 137 gag orders. Seven were passed and signed into law. Four of those seven included, or specifically targeted, public institutions of higher learning.

Here in Arkansas, we had our own gag order law proposed, HB 1218. It didn't become law. But it certainly won't be the last attempt to censor free thought in our public institutions of higher learning.

Randy Rice, candidate for NWACC Trustee in Zone 2, is the kind of person who will stand up to protect free speech at our amazing community college. One of Rice's opponents is on record saying he wants to "keep our college accountable to the taxpayers." Make no mistake about it, that is code for their support of the kind of gag orders being imposed around the country.

Please, don't be fooled. Vote to keep NWACC a true institution of higher learning. Vote Rice for NWACC Trustee.

Kayla Jones

A former student at Northwest Arkansas Community College