Trick or Treat!

by Bennett Horne | November 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
The McKinney family (from left) Kasara, Elizabeth, Keegan and Tim, were treated to candy from the Bella Vista Police Department Monday evening. The candy was handed out by Animal Control Officer Leslie Pratt (back) in her inflatable dog costume.

Bella Vista Firefighter Winston Easter (left) and Captain Michael Harrison let possible future firefighter Madden try on one of their helmets after he stopped by for Halloween candy Monday evening.


photo Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Print Headline: Trick or Treat!

