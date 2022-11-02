The Weekly Vista obituaries for Nov. 2, 2022

George Lucas Chapman, Jr.

George Lucas Chapman, Jr., 58, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 23, 2022.

He was born in Hartsville, S.C., Dec. 13, 1963, to George Lucas Chapman, Sr. and Helen Lee Chapman. He received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the Medical University of South Carolina 1988 and spent a career working in various roles supporting Walmart Pharmacies and later as a Healthcare Compliance leader. He cheered on the Clemson Tigers and enjoyed solving all sorts of problems and helping everyone he could.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Byron Chapma; his sister, Marla Chapman Bunn; half-brother, Bruce Lawrence; and two sons, Taylor and Michael.

George is preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral was held at the Highland United Methodist Church (371 Glasgow Rd) in Bella Vista, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and was officiated by Pastor Robert Cloninger.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Richard Duane Hogan

Dr. Richard Duane Hogan was born in Austin, MN, on May 18, 1933, to the late Ralph and Thelma (Christensen) Hogan. Rev. Hogan passed away September 27, 2022, in Arkansas, and was baptized at the age of nine. He was raised on a farm and attended Austin High School where he was a wrestler and a drummer in the marching band. He met his first wife Dorothy the mother of their children, in his high school journalism class. They were engaged the fall of her senior year and his freshman year at Minnesota Bible College, and were married in 1951 in the Austin Church of Christ. To this union four children were born David, Dan, Diane and Deborah.

Rev. Hogan and Dorothy ministered in 5 churches together, West Fork 1951-1952, Austin, MN; 1953, Albert Lea, MN; 1953-57, Clinton, IA; 1957-62 and Council Bluffs 1962-1993.

Rev. Hogan received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Ministry from the Minnesota Bible College, his Masters in Divinity from Creighton University, and his Doctorate of Ministry from Drew University in Madison, Wisconsin.

After Dorothy's death in 1986, Dick continued his ministry at First Christian Church, and later married Joan Meyer in 1992. In 1993 Dick said good bye to First Christian and accepted a preaching position in Bella Vista, Arkansas at the BV Christian Church. He retired from there in 2003 after 10 wonderful years. His wife Joan passed away in 2005. He was then hired on at FCC in Gentry, Arkansas as an interim pastor. He ministered there until his official retirement in 2021 at the age of 88. Dick kept in contact with a high school friend Joanne Hoover and soon they were married in 2008.

He enjoyed fishing and vacationing in Minnesota. He was an avid Minnesota Gopher football fan and a lover of the Nebraska Cornhuskers Football, and later of the Arkansas Razorbacks. He loved his family fiercely and always kept the family up to date with each other's happenings by writing his type written letters one to two times a month to all the Hogans. He also loved to tell jokes and his favorite was to speak like, act like, and tell Norwegian jokes....Uff da!

Over the years, Dick was a timothy to 32 men and women, two time President of the Arkansas Christian Convention, 1990 President of the North American Christian Convention, President of the Iowa Christian Convention, 1983-1993, Chairman of the Risen Son Christian Village Steering Committee, Secretary of Standard Publishing Committee, executive Comm of Minnesota Bible College Board of Trustees. A devoted member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club in Council Bluffs, and most importantly, Dick never wavered from his calling as a pastor. He loved the Lord and it was evident in all of his endeavors. The Angels are rejoicing, well done, good and faithful servant.

Rev. Hogan is preceded in death by his wives Dorothy and Joan; daughter Diane R. Ratekin; son Rev. Dan Hogan; granddaughter Amber Hogan.

Survivors include wife Joanne of Arkansas; daughter Deborah Hunter (Troy Gubbels), of Council Bluffs, IA.; son David Hogan (Nancy), of Oak Park, IL.; daughter-in-law Kathy Hogan, of Webb City, MO.; grandchildren, Leslie Ratekin, Cassie Williams (Nick), Adam Hogan (Audrey), Krystan Stroud (Tyler), Eric and Amy Hogan, Brian and Rachel Hunter; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Jurene Hogan, of California, Carole Esparza, of Arkansas; 3 nieces.

Visitation Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., all at Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home, in Council Bluffs. Rev. Hogan will be laid to rest with wife Dorothy in Fairview Cemetery. Family will direct memorial contributions.

Anna Elizabeth Robinson

Anna Elizabeth Robinson, 96, of Creston, Iowa, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Creston Specialty Care.

She was born to William Leroy Chamberlain and Helen (Laughlin) Chamberlain in Postville, Iowa, Dec. 15, 1925. On Aug. 22, 1948, she married Robert Walter Robinson at the Hawkeye Methodist Church in Hawkeye, Iowa. They moved to Creston in 1959 where she was a homemaker and an avid gardener. They retired to Bella Vista in 1986 until September 2013. She enjoyed reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in February 2014.

She is survived by her sons, John (Jeannine) Robinson of North Waterboro, Maine, William (Shelly) Robinson of Creston; daughters, Amanda Robinson of Norwalk, Iowa, Emily (Matt) Cushman of Waukee; and two grandchildren.

A public committal service will be held at the Hawkeye Cemetery, Hawkeye, Iowa, at a later date.

Online condolences at www.powersfh.com.

Arrangements by Powers Funeral Home, 601 New York Ave. Box 431, Creston, IA 50801.

Norma Jean Stoudt

Norma Jean Stoudt died Oct. 17, 2022.

She was born Oct. 17, 1945, to AB and Doris Clawson in Larned, Kan. She graduated from Pawnee Rock High School in 1963, and was a homemaker, cake decorator, licensed insurance administrative assistant, and supplier development specialist. She married Paige Shuttleworth in 1963 and they had two children. She moved to northwest Arkansas in 1996. On June 26, 2002, she married Jim Stoudt of Rogers, Ark. They lived in Bella Vista for 17 years, upon her retirement from Walmart, she worked for Gravette Public schools as a para for children with disabilities. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, talking, and riding Harley's.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Stoudt; daughter, Lana (Tony) of Bentonville, Ark.; son, Jared (Kim) of Lakewood, Colo.; sister, Jan of Helena, Mont.; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Clawson; sister, Diane Wilkie; and grandson, Kristopher Luginbill.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022, at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd (Hwy 279) Bella Vista, AR 72715, with a meal to follow at the church.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

