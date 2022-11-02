Ready to improve your hearing? Take a test drive!

You've finally decided to do something about your hearing loss, but where do you begin? If you have had your hearing tested and been told that you are a candidate for hearing aids, there is a good chance that a specific hearing aid was recommended. But how do you know this was the correct recommendation? As you wore the devices, you may have realized that you were still having difficulty hearing in certain situations like restaurants, social gatherings and watching TV.

Blue Wave Hearing developed the HEARING AID TEST DRIVE™ to prevent that very situation. Blue Wave's Shelli Carson, a clinical audiologist, says "Even with extensive training and experience, plus access to cutting-edge technology, I still don't know what hearing aid is best for your individual needs, until we go through our unique Hearing Aid Test Drive™ process."

Shelli says it can be difficult to judge how a hearing aid performs in the real world when you are only allowed to evaluate it in a quiet office environment. Putting your hearing aids to work in environments where you struggle to hear is a better way to determine which technology is best for you. At Blue Wave Hearing Centers, we know that a hearing test is only a starting point in customizing a hearing aid specifically to your hearing loss and lifestyle. We are proud to be the longest running, independent, family owned hearing care practice in Benton County, celebrating 23 years of service to our community.

Proud to be a part of the Test Drive movement, Shelli will allow her patients to try hearing technology free for one month, with no deposit or commitment. To schedule your free consultation and test drive with Shelli, call 479-202-9618 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com.

22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista