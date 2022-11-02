POA accepts new assessment fee

At its regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association board voted to accept the increase in the member's assessment fee which was approved by the membership earlier in October.

The new assessment raises the rate for improved lots by $3 to $40 a month and begins on March 1 -- exactly three years after the most recent increase of $13 for improved lots. The governing documents require three years between each assessment increase.

The board heard a preliminary financial report for September which showed what Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson called "an outstanding year." Revenue was up for both the POA and the POA-owned Water Department. While expenses were also up, overall revenue outpaced expenses. He said the delay in the monthly report was caused by work on the 2023 budget but he believes the final reports should be ready within a few days and will be posted on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/.

A capitol project was approved to renovate the former Pro Shop at the Country Club into office space for the POA administration. It will be funded out of the 2022 budget at a cost of $26,009.99 with much of the work being completed by POA employees. The renovation should solve the problem of a stubborn infestation of brown recluse spiders.

The board spent much of its October meeting voting on policy changes.

Judson explained the process of policy and bylaw changes. It all begins with the Rules and Regulations Committee, he explained. That committee is made up of board members. They recommend the changes to the entire board and that entity discusses those changes at a work session. There may be some additional discussion at the board meeting. If the change is approved by the board, it goes back to the Rules and Regulations Committee and then another work session before a second reading at a regular board meeting makes it official.

Most of the changes were made to clarify the documents which can be difficult to understand, Judson said. Each of the policies can be found on the POA website: bellavistapoa.com/governance/governing-documents/.

Policy 1.01, titled "Member Access to Association Information," passed a second reading at the meeting. Changes affect the requirement that actions during executive sessions must be reported at open board meetings and clarified that wages and salaries of association staff are confidential.

Policy 1.02 is about the process of changing governing documents. The change deleted some redundancies, Judson explained.

Policy 103 is about POA committees. A reference to a disbanded committee was removed and guidelines for subcommittees were simplified without any substantial changes.

Policy 1.03.1 is about the audit committee which is made up of board members. The terms of audit committee members were adjusted to allow more experienced board members to serve shorter terms.

Policy 1.03.2 Guidelines for Functioning of Election Committee was changed to shorten the election cycle for board members. Because the board now uses an outside company for elections, the long lead time is no longer necessary, Judson said. It also clearly authorized the use of the outside firm and changed the deadline for votes during a board election by moving it up a half hour. That means that results can be reported quickly during the meeting that is called to announce the results of the election.

The board also approved a licensing agreement to give the city the right to use and improve a small parcel of land near the old fire station on Glasgow Road. The fire station moved across the street and the city wants to use the old building to store equipment and supplies for materials used for winter storms. Since the board can not sell land without membership approval, a licensing agreement was developed. The POA will still be able to use the property to access a nearby water tower when necessary.

A project that will renovate some tee boxes on the Highland course came in over budget and the board voted to approve the new costs. Board member Jackie Gains pointed out that the red tees are the most commonly used tees.