Mark Your Calendar Week of Nov. 2

• A fundraising raffle is ongoing at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The museum was graciously donated a queen size quilt, valued at $750, made by expert quilter Judy Edwards of Bella Vista. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Raffle tickets are on sale for $1/each or six for $5 at the museum, which is open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and located at 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Nov. 5

• St. Bernard Women's Club's Annual Holiday Bazaar of St. Bernard Catholic Church will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Parish Hall. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, florals, a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. Breakfast will feature hand-made cinnamon rolls and coffee, and lunch includes chicken noodle soup or chili, a pulled pork sandwich, pie and iced tea or coffee. Carry outs will also be available.

• Bella Vista Honor Guard and Patriots will partner with Pigtrail Harley Davidson for a Veterans Rally. This will be held at the Veterans Wall of Honor Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. There will be a program with the Honor Guard presenting the colors, the Ozark Barbershop Chorus singing the national anthem, with Roger Armstrong as the master of ceremony. There will be an escorted motorcycle parade coming from Rogers with an anticipated 200 cyclists.

Nov. 12

• The Property Owners Association will celebrate veterans day by offering all POA veteran members a complimentary meal at three of its locations on Saturday, Nov. 12: BV Bar & Grill, Lakepoint and Highlands Pub & Patio. The complimentary menu item at each location will be made available soon, though the Highlands Pub & Patio is offering an extra large slice of The Works pizza.

Dec. 3

• Bella Vista Community Church Annual Christmas Tea will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are now on sale at the church on 75 E Lancashire Blvd. Tickets are $10 per person and may be picked up Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church. Payment is by check or cash only. Tables seat eight and there is a limit of eight tickets per person.

There will be two seatings -- the first from 1-2 p.m. and the second from 3-4 p.m. A musical program featuring Mike Walkup and friends will be presented from 2-3 p.m. in between the two seatings. Each table's center pieces featured at the seating will be created by Floralia Arrangers Guild and will be for sale following the tea.

The theme for the Christmas Tea is Christmas Around the World with designer tables on display as one enters the church. Each table represents a different country and will be represented as follows: Audrey's Resale Boutique -- Mexico; Bella Vista Community Church -- Russia; Bella Vista Garden Club -- Germany; Bentonville Public Schools -- Sweden; Highlands Christian Church -- Norway; Village Bible Church -- Italy.