LETTER: Wake up Bella Vista!

Wake up Bella Vista!!

Monday evening, October 24th, our elected city council members derailed a well written, researched Short Term Rental Ordinance. Mr. Fowler with input from short term rental owners, city employees, septic experts and the department of health, worked 6 months, compromised and re-wrote the ordinance which should have passed Monday night!

Instead, Mr. Snow, Mr. Wilms, Mr. Wozniak, and Mr. Bourke voted to table the ordinance. Then they put the burden of solving the problem in the hands of a committee of Bella Vista Residents and Short-Term Rental Owners. Mr. Snow asked for and will lead the committee to solve the problem city council should have solved! It is unfair to put residents and owners in this position when we are paying council to do the job. When it came time to vote they punted. Blinked and the radical, hard core STR owners got the can kicked down the road, again.

It appears Bella Vista doesn't have a city council anymore. Instead, we have a lobbyist group, we pay, that represents the STR special interest group.

At the current time, short-term rentals are not operating by right in zoning districts and are not defined as a land use. There are 484 STRs and a heck of a lot of the owners do not live in Bella Vista. At least 91 are owned by an LLC. There are approximately 30,000 residents and 4% of home owners have an STR and 96% live in their homes. So, City Council did not support the residents who voted for and pay them.

No matter how you skin the cat, an STR is a business operating in a residential area without a permit. City Council couldn't even get that process started. There is an ordinance for Bed and Breakfasts! Why not for STRs?

This all started with complaints from residents and STR renters but, sure smells like money is at the heart. Yes, the city does receive revenue from STRs. Yes, several STR owners have gotten out over their skis and seem to think they will be bankrupt if the city puts an ordinance in place. One had to be escorted out of Monday's city council meeting. Could this be why council members kicked the can down the road again? Money?

One of the arguments in favor of STRs is that Bella Vista has always been a resort community. Our understanding is it did start as a resort, with lake Bella Vista. Then Cooper marketed the area to the hard-working people of the Midwest who retired here. Next, when Bentonville became gentrified, young people with families bought homes. It became a community of young and old residents. Until the Walton boys built too many trails.

If City Council can't play small ball, how are they going to handle what is coming? Our beloved city is about to be over run. STRs are just the beginning. Wake up Bella Vista!!

Ellen and Gary Creakbaum

Bella Vista