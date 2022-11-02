LETTER: Support for Flynn

Editor,

It's a sign of the times. Signs here, signs there and signs everywhere. Have you noticed that one mayoral candidate in particular seems to have a sign on almost every street corner in Bella Vista? In my neighborhood alone, a neighbor, who lives on the corner of course, has three of this candidates signs. I've seen his signs in Pea Ridge, in Bentonville, in Hiwasee and, for all I know, he may even have signs in Missouri and Oklahoma. These signs cost money, lots of money!

If you have researched the three candidates it's pretty easy to surmise where their money comes from. So that, my friends, brings us to the November 8 election for mayor of Bella Vista. Are you going to vote for the candidate who has the most money behind his campaign or for the candidate who has the most experience. That's a no brainer.

John Flynn will have been on the City Council for eight years, Mayor Pro Tempore for six of those years and Committee Chairman for eight years. As Mayor Pro - Tem he already has ample experience conducting City Council meetings and acting in an official capacity as the elected leader of our city. John has a law degree and an MBA, both from a very prestigious university. I'm a bit more comfortable knowing that my mayor has an intellectual knowledge of Arkansas laws and statutes. That qualifies John as an Adjunct Professor of Finance and Business Law at the U of A down the street.

In addition, he has over thirty years of experience as a corporate attorney which includes general counsel to three different corporations and a legal staff member of two Fortune 500 corporations. And you want who to be your mayor? Obviously Bella Vista's first ward has been very well represented by an experienced and honest "watchdog," but John's commitment and tireless effort reaches far beyond just his neighborhood. Lack of space does not permit me to list all of John's volunteer efforts such as the Bella Vista Foundation and the Bella Vista Museum.

Yes, I appreciate experience, not the money, that enables and prepares a person for the path they choose.

Respectfully,

Steve Markl

Bella Vista