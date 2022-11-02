LETTER: Extraordinary mayor leadership

Editor of the Vista,

Since Bella Vista was incorporated in January 2007, it has had extraordinary leadership in the position of Mayor. Frank Anderson led the City through the transition of becoming a functioning city and established the city on solid ground in his two terms of office. Peter Christie in his two terms further solidified and expanded city government. Is there any city in Arkansas better run than Bella Vista? These two fulltime Mayors established a tradition of excellence that should be continued.

The position of Mayor requires knowledge, practical experience, and commitment. John Flynn superbly meets all three requirements. First, his education has been in business law and finance (JD Law and MBA). His qualifications are attested to by the fact that he has been an adjunct professor of Finance and Law at the Graduate School of the University of Arkansas. He has taught classes in business law, law and ethics, and finance. Second, John Flynn has practical experience. He has been General Counsel at several top 100 corporations. He has been active in many areas in Benton County and Bella Vista as both a volunteer and as an appointed member of several key committees. He has experience in all sides of city government. Third, John Flynn has shown himself to be a committed citizen of Bella Vista. As with our first two mayors, John Flynn will be a full time committed office holder. Bella Vista deserves no less.

John Flynn has the knowledge, practical experience, and the commitment to be a superb Mayor for our city.

Jene Porter

Bella Vista