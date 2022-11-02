LETTER: Barfield: Flynn best choice for mayor

The Bella Vista city council and mayoral races this year are very competitive with, in most cases, well qualified candidates making our decisions a little difficult. The choice for mayor however is, as they say, a no-brainer. John Flynn is far and away the best qualified candidate for the job.

John has served as Ward 2 councilman for the past eight years, six of those years as mayor pro tem standing in for mayor Christy in his absence. John has first-hand knowledge of all the important issues facing the city and will be ready to go on day one. There'll be no steep learning curve for him to climb. We believe its important to maintain this continuity in leadership to keep the city moving forward without delay. John's common-sense, conservative approach to leadership is backed up by advanced degrees in law and finance.

I've worked with John during my service as Chairman of the Bella Vista Arts Council and as a director on the POA board and always found him to be fair and open minded, respecting all opinions. We believe John supports a balanced and controlled approach to growth, encouraging economic growth while not sacrificing our quality of life and safety in Bella Vista.

We are proud to know John and his wife as friends and neighbors and hope you'll join us in supporting him for Bella Vista mayor.

Dave and Jane Barfield

Bella Vista