The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: Backing the Blue and voting for Flynn

by Albert Clark Bella Vista | November 2, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

As a subscriber and consumer of local news, I eagerly opened the editorial page of The Weekly Vista today (Oct. 26 issue) in anticipation of reading letters about the upcoming mayoral election. Four letters, all advocating for the guy who kicked the can down the road this week on the STR issue in the City Council meeting. Well, I am voting for Flynn who seemingly has the support of the Bella Vista Police Department. My many years as an attorney for a large police department on the East Coast "schooled" me to the fact that the cops know what is happening on the local political scene. If Flynn is good enough for BVPD, Flynn is good enough for me--and has my vote.

Albert Clark

Bella Vista

Print Headline: Backing the Blue and voting for Flynn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas’ Clark providing stability to secondary
by Tom Murphy
Arkansas aiming to extend winning streak
by Tom Murphy
Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6
by Kristie Rieken
Wall-hugging Chastain, red-hot Bell eye first NASCAR title
by Jenna Fryer
El Dorado set to face Jacksonville
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT