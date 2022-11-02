LETTER: Backing the Blue and voting for Flynn

As a subscriber and consumer of local news, I eagerly opened the editorial page of The Weekly Vista today (Oct. 26 issue) in anticipation of reading letters about the upcoming mayoral election. Four letters, all advocating for the guy who kicked the can down the road this week on the STR issue in the City Council meeting. Well, I am voting for Flynn who seemingly has the support of the Bella Vista Police Department. My many years as an attorney for a large police department on the East Coast "schooled" me to the fact that the cops know what is happening on the local political scene. If Flynn is good enough for BVPD, Flynn is good enough for me--and has my vote.

Albert Clark

Bella Vista