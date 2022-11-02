Hobbs State Park annual eagle watch cruises to begin in November

The Bald Eagle has been the national emblem of the United States since 1782 and a spiritual symbol for native American people for far longer than that. It sits on top of the food chain and can claim to be one of only two eagle species native to North America.

This raptor (which means to seize by force) can fly up to 10,000 feet in the air and isn't bald at all. The name "bald" eagle comes from the fact that, at maturity, it has a white-feathered head.

Although they can be seen eating small mammals, birds and carrion, bald eagles are mainly fish eaters. When the lakes freeze up north, the eagles must travel south to find open waters to find the fish they desire, which is why they are seen on Beaver Lake.

Hobbs State Park eagle cruise tours are fun, educational and can be downright exciting when eagles swoop down close to the boat or are having a spat with a pair of red-tailed hawks in a tree right next to you.

These tours are offered November through February. Eagles can be seen any of these months on Beaver Lake, and the knowledgeable interpreter who will be a part of the cruise will be able to answer questions about the bald eagles.

The November cruise dates are: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.

The December cruise dates are: 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

(January and February eagle cruise dates will be announced at a later date.)

Tickets for the cruises must be purchased in advance and cost $15.00 + tax for adults and $7.50 + tax for children 6-12.

Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m.

To make a reservation, or for more information, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.