Hahn hikes Appalachian Trail

"Someday" finally came for Denise Hahn.

Hahn, a Highfill resident, formerly of Bella Vista, hiked 715 miles of the Appalachian Trail this year starting in March and going through July.

She said she saw a documentary years ago about someone hiking the trail and decided that it was something she would do someday. However, she was not sure how to make it happen, so she put it on the back burner, but it was always in the back of her mind.

About two years ago, she started getting ready for her journey. She started saving money, researching other people's hikes, watching videos and documentaries.

"I ate, slept and breathed the Appalachian Trail," she said.

It is possible to spend a lot of money getting prepared for the hike, she said, but it was less painful financially over the course of two years. Her tent was her biggest investment, because it only weighed two pounds, five ounces.

"The lighter something is, the more it costs," she said.

She said one of the things she learned was "you pack your fears." She packed all kinds of things she thought she would need and ended up mailing them home when she would come upon a town to re-supply.

"I ended up lightening my pack by 15 pounds," she said. She got her pack's base weight down to 20 pounds, which includes the tent, sleeping bag, water filter and minimal clothes. With food and water the pack ended up being 30 to 35 pounds, she said.

When she started her journey, her trail name became "Someday."

"It was difficult, it was liberating. It was kind of magical out there. Literally, my full-time job was to get up and hike seven to eight hours a day. My favorite time of day was to get up and tear down camp and see the sunrise and hit the trail before anyone else did," she said.

Hahn said she was in the worst shape of her life when she started, but she did not want to put off the trip to try to improve. The first day she hiked a mile, then a mile and a half, then four miles. Eventually she got up to 12 miles as she grew stronger along the way. It never got easy, but it got "a little less hard," she said.

"There were days when I didn't think I could take another step, and somehow I mustered the strength," she said.

"Hike your own hike" is a saying along the trail, she said.

"It was a mental thing that there were all these fit 20-somethings hiking right past me, not to let that psych me out," she said. It was a bit of a spiritual journey too, she said. She had a lot of people cheering her on at home.

Another saying she learned was "the trail provides."

"It seems like whatever you need just happens to show up when you need it," she said.

For example, one day in the Smoky Mountains, she was about to run out of food, and some hikers who were leaving the trail early because one was injured gave her their food, she said.

She said she seemed to run into the same people over and over. In the Smoky Mountains she hiked with a "tramily" -- a trail family. She was grateful to have this group because in the Smokies the terrain was difficult, it was rainy and there were bears.

Hahn did have an encounter with a bear on her own one night. She said she was in her tent sleeping when a man ran by and said there was a bear and ran away. She could hear the bear walking around outside her tent. She came out of her tent, made a lot of noise and scared the bear away, but it came back because it wanted her food bag that was hanging up at her camp site. She scared it off a second time and decided to tear down her camp and hike to a shelter two miles away where other hikers would be.

Along the way she met people who were overcoming adversity, such as those who had insulin pumps or prosthetic limbs or a colostomy bag.

"That was one of the greatest parts of the trail, was meeting people and hearing their stories," she said. "People didn't discuss politics, anything divisive. That's the kind of world I want to live in."

Most people were very respectful of the trail, following the "leave no trace" code, she said.

She hiked through Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, trekking through 715 miles of the 2,194-mile trail that stretches from Georgia to Maine. She concluded her life-changing journey at the scenic McAfee Knob in Virginia, she said.

"I never considered giving up until I decided I was going to do this much and call it because of my slow start and time and resources," she said. "I was proud of my accomplishment. I was tougher than I thought I was."

She hopes to inspire others to pursue their "Someday." She has a website, officiallysomeday.com, and she sold "Officially Someday" T-shirts leading up to her trip because Someday had officially arrived. People have sent her photos in their T-shirts saying they were embarking on their own journeys.

"Every day I was grateful to be out there in nature," she said. "The trail just filled me with gratitude. I feel very fortunate to be in this area where the trails equal the beauty of the AT."

She concluded, "The exciting things are just outside of your comfort zone."