Farmers Market closes for season

The last Bella Vista Farmers Market of the season was held Sunday with live music and children in costume for Halloween.

Becky Hedden of Avoca got into the spirit of the season by dressing like a chicken, due in part to the fact that she was selling farm fresh eggs. Also because the costume was warm, she said. Her business is Posey Mt. Plantation, and she attends farmers markets and craft shows. She had a variety of items for sale including afghans, crocheted towels and scrubbies, gnomes and Christmas tree ornaments. She also had cheesecake in a jar, which was sealed and has a shelf life of a year, although she said she doubted anyone would go that long without eating it. Sweet breads and child and adult aprons rounded out her offerings.

Peter Rexford of Siloam Springs provided entertainment by playing guitar and singing at the market. He said he performs in locations around northwest Arkansas.

Several children in costume made their way around the market, accepting candy at some of the booths.

Becky Parmelee of Parmelee Homestead Creations was temporarily in charge of the market after the former manager, Samantha Mosher, moved to Seattle.

Brenda Johnson of Bella Vista is the owner of Knitting by Brenda. She was selling knitted hats, blankets, dish towels, leg warmers, fingerless gloves, dish cloths, scarves, boot cuffs, etc. She has been coming to the market all season and will be back next year, she said. She also has a Facebook page where she sells her wares. She can be found at @brendajohnson.

Jeanie Alter of Bella Vista, who lives at Concordia with her husband, George, had a booth called Christmas Trees by Jeanie. She makes Christmas trees and snowmen out of safety pins and beads wired together. The creations also light up inside. She said she has been making them for about 20 years.

"I have a big family and I've always had family to give them to at Christmas," she said. This is her first time to sell them at the farmers market. She said George helps her make her crafts.

Brian Henning of Washburn, Mo., runs Brian's Beverages and was selling fresh-squeezed lemonade. He started the business in May and had been coming to the farmers market for a couple of months or so, he said. He attends events all over the region, selling lemonade, coffee, hot cocoa and hot apple cider.

"It's a great market," he said. "There's a lot of people here today, which is great. It's always great to see it when it's crowded and full."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Peter Rexford of Siloam Springs provided live music during the last Farmers Market of the season in Bella Vista on Sunday.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Enoch (left) and Emma Haworth of Bella Vista are pictured at the Bella Vista Farmers Market on Sunday. Emma was among the children who chose to dress in costume for Halloween.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Maddie Grudnowski, 16 months, dressed like a chipmunk for Halloween at the Bella Vista Farmers Market on Sunday.

