Fairway Notes

7th Annual Veterans Day Tournament

"Honoring All Who Served"

This tournament will take place Friday, Nov. 11, at the Kingswood Golf Course with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This tournament is in a Lone Soldier format and open to Property Owners Association members and non-members. The entry fee is $240 per team and includes on-course contests, flight awards and lunch. Players will be responsible for paying green and cart fees at the pro shop.

The entry deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 9. Registration is available on-line at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by picking up a form at one of the Bella Vista POA Pro Shops or the Golf Division Office. Please make checks payable to: BVPOA

Sponsorship forms are available to sponsor a hole and can be purchased for an additional $100 by e-mailing [email protected] (please include information to be printed on the sign). Additional information or questions may be forwarded to the same email address.

All money raised will be donated to the Arkansas State Veterans home in Fayetteville.

