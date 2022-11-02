Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Oct. 24 in the game of golf were: Table One -- first, Bob Bower; second, Sharon Bower. Table Two -- first, Darrel Bottjen; second, Herb Ayres. Winners in Texas Canasta were Norvil Lantz and Stephanie Jane.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 18 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Jim and Janet Callarman; Honorable mention -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Parish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining us, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Oct. 20 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka; East-West -- Joe Warren and Michael Schommaker.

Winners Oct. 25 were: North-South -- Sharon Judson and Billie Herriott; East-West -- Nancy Sherbondy and Valerie Watson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Oct. 26 winners were: first, Dave Backer; second, Alice Dickey.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 22 were: Blue Team (first) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl and Jerry Yarno. Red Team (second) -- Dean Billingsly, Warren Hunter, Bill Armstrong, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk.

