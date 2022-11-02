BV Patriots to host Veterans Day program

The Bella Vista Patriots will host Veterans Day program at New Life Christian Church beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. This event is free and open to all who wish to celebrate and remember our United States veterans. The Patriots believe that the church parking lot will fill quickly and are offering a shuttle that will pick up patrons on the front porch of Riordan Hall.

The Ecumencial Church orchestra directed by Lois Carlson will begin playing music at 10:40 a.m. and the program will begin at 11 a.m. with Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Jim Parsons, who is the chairman of the Bella Vista Patriots, serving as emcee.

After an invocation presented by Major John Chelstrom, the Presentation of the Colors will be given by the Veterans Council Honor Guard and Captain Charlie Breitzke.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Girl Scout Troop 5018 and Scout Master Kristen Stevens.

Sheilah Pridemore, a soloist with the Village Baptist Church, will sing the National Anthem and afterwards the March of the Bagpiper will be played by Barry Tippett of Ozark Highland Bagpipers.

Parsons will make introductions and Pridemore will again sing Five Branches of the Military with melody played by Carlson. The Women's Chorus of NWA, directed by Larry Zehring, will provide a patriotic hymn.

The keynote speaker will be Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt, CEO of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

The Men's Chorus of NWA, directed by John Matthews, will then provide another patriotic hymn.

The program will end with Bugler Betty Wehner playing TAPS. Wehner is also with the Ecumencial Church Orchestra.