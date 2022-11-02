Bella Vistans create well-dressed Santas

When Roxie and Sidney Ruth found themselves with leftover wood after building a log cabin, they didn't realize it was the beginning of a new business. Roxy Ruth, a legal assistant, and her husband Sidney, an insurance agent, own and operate Rare Creations by S & R.

They started with Santas. Sidney builds the base. He cuts, sands and stains the wood and then adds a long, narrow piece to keep Santa upright. Then Roxy takes over and dresses them in fur coats.

The coats come from many different sources. She's always looking. Sometimes she finds them in thrift shops like Goodwill or the Samaritan Center Thrift Shop. Some she finds on E-Bay or even yard sales. Occasionally someone will give her a coat and it may or may not come with a commission. Customers will sometimes ask for their coat back, but on one of her unique Santas.

"I don't like to cut the coats," she said, so instead, she sizes the Santas according to the size of the coat. She will cut a coat down, but only if necessary. She's even made one coat into more than one Santa at a customer's request. She can also use faux fur.

The faces of each Santa are porcelain and that can be almost as difficult to find as the coats because of the supply chain situation since the pandemic. Occasionally, she makes her own faces out of polymer clay, but the process is time consuming. When she can buy a face, it's much quicker.

Finally each Santa is surrounded by glass ornaments, green foliage and other Christmas decor.

It started as a hobby, Roxie explained. They were still living in Iowa when they started, but after retiring they moved to Bella Vista and started going to some of the craft shows. The shows gave them the chance to meet and talk to other people who make and sell unique craft items.

Roxie added snowmen dressed in recycled sweaters as well as the occasional gnomes.

In the fall their home is filled with Santas and snowmen, but it will empty out again as Christmas approaches, she said. Once in while she gets attached to a specific Santa, but she usually ends up selling all of them so she can start again with the new year.

To contact Rare Creations by S & R, check their Facebook page -- facebook.com/rarecreationdesigns/ -- or call (515) 979-5615. They have several shows coming up as well including the NWA Holiday Market at the Springdale Convention Center on Nov. 11-12; An Affair of the Heart at the Tulsa Expo Square on Nov. 18-20; and the Winter Market on the Bentonville Square on Nov. 26.