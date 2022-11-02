Bella Vista volunteers bring early holiday joy to Shared Beginnings families

A group of Bella Vista volunteers, together with Wonderland Tree Farm of Pea Ridge and Shared Beginnings, a non-profit adoption agency in northwest Arkansas, brought early holiday joy to families of adoption this month by capturing memories with a free photo shoot that included birth families, adoptive families and adoptees combined.

The event was held Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wonderland Tree Farm.

"Shared Beginnings is focused on sustaining connections between biological and adoptive families. Helping to create shared traditions and blended experiences is a wonderful way to do that," said Michaela Montie, founder and executive director of Shared Beginnings. "We want to give a lifetime of support to birth moms and families. Generous people, like Martin and Jill from Wonderland Tree Farm and the fantastic group of volunteers from Bella Vista, make that possible."

Martin and Jill Babb, owners of Wonderland Tree Farm in Pea Ridge, didn't hesitate when they were asked to donate one of their photography lots for the pictures. "We really are happy to be able to help with this great cause, and hope many families are able to make some fun family memories here on the farm," said Jill. Their farm is an annual Christmas tradition in northwest Arkansas.

John Nuttall, a longtime Bella Vista resident, and Jennifer Skiba, owner of Namastay Training, volunteered their skills as photographers. "I enjoyed the opportunity to come together with others in the community and capture the magic of open adoption," said Skiba. She and her husband are both artists who moved to Bella Vista last year.

Marci Downing, who lives in Bella Vista and is herself a birth mother, has first-hand knowledge of how beneficial support for birth families can be.

"We see a lot of support for adoptive families but it's rare to see ongoing support systems for birth mothers and families after the child is placed," she said. "I love that Shared Beginnings puts an emphasis on that. Open adoption itself can go a long way in helping foster healing and growth for all members of the adoption triad. The pictures show the beauty that happens when adoption is approached with openness and the desire to connect."

About Shared Beginnings: Shared Beginnings is an IRS 501c3 corporation found in Fayetteville working as an adoption agency with the mission to serve expectant moms planning for adoption, biological families seeking reunification and birth families seeking support. Founded in 2018, Shared Beginnings has brought ongoing support services to over 350 birth families to-date. For more information about Shared Beginnings please contact Executive Director Michaela Montie at (937)417-8142 or [email protected] For more information on the holiday photo shoot please contact Marci Downing at (714)865-5059 or [email protected]