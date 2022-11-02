Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Oct. 17

12:34 p.m. Police received a report on Rothbury Drive that someone hit a mailbox. Police placed the area on extra patrol for speeders.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

9:14 a.m. Police received a report on Weston Lane that, around 6 a.m. that day, someone was wiggling the reporting person's doorknob. Police placed the address on extra patrol for suspicious activity.

3:55 p.m. Police arrested Gavin Blake Johnson, 28, in connection with driving while intoxicated, possession of open container and violation of driver's license restriction during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Hampstead.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

2:40 p.m. Police arrested Justin Curtis Foote, 42, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and McNelly Road.

Thursday, Oct. 20

11:03 a.m. Police received a report at the police station of a scammer who called the reporting person stating they missed federal jury duty. The scammer instructed the person to go to All In One to purchase bitcoin for payment.

Friday, Oct. 21

2:11 p.m. Police received a report on Wreay Lane that a homeowner thought a construction crew hit his mailbox and broke it.

Saturday, Oct. 22

1:05 a.m. Police arrested Rafael Navarro, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and careless driving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Oldham.

Sunday, Oct. 23

3:21 p.m. Police arrested Lee Jobe, 46, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags and no insurance, and Richard Jobe, 52, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. 71 northbound and Pinion Valley.