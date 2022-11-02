Bella Vista Club News

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club

The group will have its next meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The agenda for the November meeting will focus on the iOS 16 operating system for Apple iPhones and other related subjects as appropriate.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meets at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. Subjects for the monthly meetings include tutorials and discussions of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, call 479-899-5531.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's impromptu group, the Old Timers, will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The session will include an astronomical video and then a roundtable discussion. Afterwards there will be sky viewing on the patio if weather permits.

The group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday night of each month at the Plaza, located at 1 Highlands Crossing Dr., in Bella Vista. For information on the Old Timers group please contact Paul Anderson [email protected]

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Friday, Nov. 4, to White Rock Creek Falls. This is a six mile out-and-back hike. There will also be the option to hike the White Rock Mountain Rim Trail, which is a two-mile loop. Additionally, there will be a hike on Thursday, Nov. 10, on the Elk River Hiking Trail near Independence, Kan. The hike is six miles out-and-back. The drive to get there is approximately two hours and 20 minutes each way from Bella Vista.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets at 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month at OZK Bank community room at Sugar Creek center by Allen's. The next meet is Nov. 7. New members are always welcome. All needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch etc. If you have a project you would like to show, please bring for show and tell. Coffee is available or bring your own beverage. Any questions, call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

NWA Letter Writers

NWA Letter Writers will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the conference room of the Bella Vista Library. This month the writers will be making gift boxes from greeting cards. Young and old are always welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

The Village Lake Writers & Poets

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Library. For details, please visit https://www.villagewriters.org.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Brunch will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 East Lancashire Blvd. Featured will be an accessories style show by Beautiful Lives, Bentonville, and the speaker will be Karen Blankenship, of Peculiar, Mo. Her talk will be "This Old House; If Walls Could Talk." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Nov. 4. For reservations, call Glenda 479-366-7562, or text Dorothy 479-381-6516, or email Marsha [email protected]

The November Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 34 Stonehaven Drive. Reservations are not necessary.

