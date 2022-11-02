Bella Vista City Council Candidates

What is your background and why are you running for Bella Vista City Council?

This may be the most important election for Bella Vista since the incorporation vote in 2006. Northwest Arkansas has always been my home. In 2020, I purchased my home in Bella Vista, and have since acquired the lots on either side of me. My roots in Benton County extend back to the '90s, when I was a reporter and editor for the Benton County Daily Record (when we had a 4-way newspaper war!). I covered Bella Vista and many of my articles appeared in The Weekly Vista. My experience as a professional communicator make me an excellent choice for City Council. I have worked for 14 years at Tyson Foods, two years with Arvest, and most recently at the Runway Group. My years as a reporter often found me covering council, planning, and zoning meetings across the county. I know the care that must be taken when crafting ordinances that are fair and legally defensible. I pledge to make sure all Bella Vistans feel included in the decision process. Not everyone can attend meetings, due to work or family obligations. We need to be better communicators. In my opinion, it is the duty of council members to condense and communicate the issues to their respective wards. This means reaching people how they prefer to be reached: by email, text, or zoom calls.

What is the biggest issue currently facing the city of Bella Vista and how do you recommend handling that issue?

Growth is on everyone's mind. We are home to three Fortune 500 companies, who all continue to work to make NW Arkansas attractive to new talent. Bella Vista is a destination for many of these people moving here for jobs. The work-from-home movement that ignited during the pandemic has also drawn people to live here, as it has everywhere across the Heartland of America. You do not need to be "pro" or "con" when it comes to growth to understand that it is happening and accelerating. How we shape that growth now will determine what kind of community we become. My recommendation is that we 1) make sure we are growing in a way that is sustainable in terms of police, fire and roads. We have 500 miles of roads in our village. Many of them have none, or few, houses. Keeping new homes safe and accessible should be a priority whenever we approve new construction. 2) Attract the right kinds of businesses to serve the needs of our City. We are barely capturing 10% of the retail market here. Bella Vistans (myself included) are hungry for new venues for food, entertainment, and shopping.

The city is currently functioning with a large cash reserve. If elected to the City Council, what, if anything, would you recommend doing with that reserve?

Bella Vista was allocated $5.9 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Originally, that funding was to be spent only on the recovery of lost revenue due to the COVID pandemic. A change in the rules allowed our city to use the funds to pay for any government service. They chose to use the entire amount to pay salaries, such as fire and police. It was a wise move to make the best use of this loophole and free up that money to be used in other ways. I believe infrastructure improvements are our greatest need right now. Our roads are under increased stress with more construction and more tourism. We also have an "image" problem with Highway 71. The City should work with the Dept. of Transportation on options to make 71 unique to the needs of Bella Vista residents. Unlike Bentonville, we do not have the resources to fully "take over" that section of road. It's the first thing people see as they drive into our beautiful community. I feel like it could do a better job representing Bella Vista.

What improvements to current city operations do you think should be made?

One of the things I hear consistently is the frustration people have with the layers of permitting and code enforcement here. Bella Vista is unique in having multiple entities with a stake in the quality of our construction and improvements. I do believe there are opportunities for the City to work more cooperatively with the ACC to streamline these processes. However, this is something that must be done cooperatively and requires establishing and maintaining trust with the developer to achieve. I also believe the City is taking the right steps toward effectively managing Short Term Rentals. We need to first have an idea of how many of these businesses are operating in our City. This is both a safety issue and an accountability issue. According to AirDNA data, Bella Vista went from 168 in the 1st quarter of 2020 to 583 in the 3rd quarter of 2022. This represents 17% quarterly growth. Good leadership demands that we address the changes these business are bringing to our City. It is not a "kneejerk" reaction to quantify their impact and craft ordinances that support the property rights of everyone.