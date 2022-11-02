Bella Vista church news

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

On Nov. 8th, Election Day, Beautiful Savior will serve as a voting site in Benton County, from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 14070 State Hwy 270 in Hiwasse. Benton County registered voters may use any of the voting locations to vote on Election Day.

Beautiful Savior will celebrate its 25th Anniversary Sunday, Nov. 13. The Anniversary service is at 4:30 p.m. with special music written by Pastor Fischer and accompanist Barb Hanson, with guest speaker, Pastor Vieths. The dinner will be at 6 p.m. and catered by Papa Mike's. All are welcome to attend this special event. Call the church office at 479-876-2155 to sign up.

Senior Exercise classes are at 1 p.m. on Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Exercise Group meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the parlor. All are welcome.

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church announces two Sunday worship services -- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. -- while continuing adult sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and youth ministry from 8:45-11:45 a.m.

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. there is Praise & Prayer Services open to all and includes nursery and youth ministry.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families each month.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Thanksgiving Potluck meal will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20. The meal begins immediately following the 10:30 a.m. service. The elders provide the meat dishes (turkey, ham), while the congregation shares salads, side dishes, desserts, etc. A short program "Who's On First?" will be presented.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church will honor veterans at its 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse event to be held on Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m. There will be a band providing entertainment along with free appetizers, specialty coffee and teas. All are welcome to join in honoring our veterans.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Starting in November the church will again have two worship services. The 9:30 a.m. worship service is the Traditional worship and the Blended worship is at 10:45 a.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church is part of Cooper Elementary School and the Gravette School system's "Lunch Buddy Program" again this year. Currently there are 19 volunteers who are waiting for assignments at the schools.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community, both physically and spiritually. The Pantry begins distributing Thanksgiving sacks beginning Nov. 4. Sacks will include turkey breast, stuffing, chicken broth, pure pumpkin and evaporated milk. All this in addition to the standard groceries they already receive.

