Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Control Officer Leslie Pratt poses in her inflatable dog costume next to a young trick or treater Monday evening outside the front door of the Bella Vista Police Department.

Bella Vista Animal Control Officer Leslie Pratt poses in her inflatable dog costume next to a young trick-or-treater Monday evening outside the front door of the Bella Vista Police Department. Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Control Officer Leslie Pratt poses in her inflatable dog costume next to a young trick or treater Monday evening outside the front door of the Bella Vista Police Department.



Print Headline: Animal control officer poses in dog costume

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content