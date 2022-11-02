Bella Vista Animal Control Officer Leslie Pratt poses in her inflatable dog costume next to a young trick-or-treater Monday evening outside the front door of the Bella Vista Police Department.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Animal control officer poses in dog costumeby Bennett Horne | November 2, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Control Officer Leslie Pratt poses in her inflatable dog costume next to a young trick or treater Monday evening outside the front door of the Bella Vista Police Department.
Print Headline: Animal control officer poses in dog costume
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
by Kristie Rieken
by Jenna Fryer
ADVERTISEMENT