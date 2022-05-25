Woodcarving Club preparing for Artistry in Wood Show

It has been three years since the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club hosted its bi-annual Artistry in Wood Show and the club's members are happy that it is making its return.

Apparently so are the citizens of Bella Vista.

"It's nice to be able to do it again," said Jean Visnich, who is the club's president. "The community has been asking us to do that. They've gotten used to seeing it and they love it."

Visnich, who said she's currently in her "fourth or fifth year" as the club's president -- "They keep voting me in or won't let me out," she laughed -- acknowledged that the covid-induced layoff has afforded club members the opportunity to make more items to be displayed (or sold, in some cases).

"We've had three years since the last one and we've had the chance to make a lot of new things," she said. "And we've had new members join since then. It's a great opportunity to show what we've been doing and to showcase the club."

The club meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. and holds a business meeting at the outset of the meeting held on the second Thursday of the month. The club currently meets in Riordan Hall, but will move its meetings to the gymnasium at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, when the Riordan Hall remodeling project begins later this year.

"We usually have around 20 members in attendance," Visnich said, "and a membership of about 45."

She said while projects are usually presented for all to work on, some members choose to spend the time working on their own items.

"It's a good time to interact with the others," Visnich said. "If we have a problem or can't figure out how to make something look like we want it to we ask others for help. If we have others doing the same project we kind of make it a class project and everyone helps one another if they need it."

She said it's a great opportunity to "instruct and teach and show."

And in June they will be showing projects they've been working on individually or as a group.

"Some of the members will have items to sell, but not all of them will," Visnich said. "There are a lot, like myself, who do this as a hobby and just for enjoyment. There may not be very many items for sale. I may have a few, but my goal is not to make items just to sell. I do it just because I enjoy it. And that's what a good many of them do. But there are many who just love to make them and sell them."

She said the show, which features free admission, is designed to be "an exhibit of our art projects" and that those participating "are anxious to show the things they've done."

Some club members, she said, choose not to display their work.

"Not everybody feels comfortable displaying what they have made because of their level of experience in the club," she said. "So we'll have several who do not display."

This year the participants will have the opportunity to win awards: Officers' Choice, Best of Show and People's Choice.

"The people who come to the show will get to vote on the carving they like the most," said Visnich. "Then the four club officers will vote on the one they think best meets the criteria for the show for Officers' Choice. And Best of Show will be voted on by club members."

The other club members besides Visnich are Vice President Don Lang, Secretary Betty Cermak and Treasurer Sharon Chappel.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club will also be participating in the Artistry in Wood Show.

"Honestly we weren't sure how many we would have participating because of covid," Visnich said. "But several carving club members are also Fly Tyer Club members and so we invited them to come along and share what they do. They'll have a table or two set up and will be interacting with the public, talking about the things they do. They will have the option to sell their items, too."

Visnich said the Woodcarvers Club is always happy to have new members join. The cost is $20 per year.

"The club has roughly 45 members and everyone is on a different level of experience," she said. "We have the brand new, who have hardly ever picked up a knife, and we have those who have been carving for a number of years. So if someone is interested I would tell them not to feel intimidated. If they have an interest in learning we would love to visit with them, to show them what we know and to help them on the journey."

She said while wood for club projects is supplied when available, members must provide their own knives.

"They would need to find the kind of knives they like the best," she said. "We can give recommendations, but, ultimately, it's going to be what's going to fit their hands and what works best for them."

The club has done many community projects in the past and currently has an invitation to go to the Bella Vista Public Library to demonstrate soap carving for kids.

"Because of covid we haven't done a lot of community projects, but in the past we've carved canes for wounded veterans in Oklahoma, we carved the Mr. Fireman that's in front of the Fire Station 1, the totem pole that's in Allen's grocery store and we've done soap carving with kids at the library and at a local community church's summer event. And we've done some demonstrations at Concordia and Brookfield and we usually have a tent at the craft fair at Spanker Farm."