Veterans Council to hold program at Wall of Honor

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas will hold a Memorial Day program on Monday at the Veterans Wall of Honor.

Assembly music performed by the Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson, will begin at 10:40 a.m. with the program set to start at 11.

Lt. Col. Jim Parsons (RET), who serves as the chaplain of the Veterans Council, will be the keynote speaker. Following his address there will be a rifle salute and TAPS will be played.

The program will open with a welcome by Roger Armstrong, president of the Veterans Council, and then the presentation of the colors, an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. The Bagpipe March, a Patriotic Hymn and the Five Branches of the Military Medley will then be performed.

Four area World War II veterans will also be honored during the ceremony, including Leonard Eisert (Army); K.B. Smith (Navy, D-Day Invasion) and his wife, Sue; Bob Beaty (Navy, Pacific Theater); and Charles Whitford (100 years old, Army Air Corp., Pacific Theater).