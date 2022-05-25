The Weekly Vista obituaries for May 25, 2022

Catherine Anne Johnson

Catherine Anne (Dittmer) Johnson, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died May 16, 2022, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Nov. 7, 1938, in LaMars, Iowa, to Delbert and Sophia (Rickleffs) Dittmer. She played the organ for 70 years, and she was last known as the organist for The Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rodney D. Johnson; her daughters, Lisa C. Plaza of Rogers, Michelle S. Myers of Aurora, Colo.; and her brother, Jonathan Bruce Dittmer of Kansas City, Mo.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dan Kinsey

Dan Kinsey, 84, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

He leaves behind a wife, five children, and ten grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

