Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale, May 18, 2022 -- Four Man Scramble

A-Flight: First -- Ronnie Daniel, Steve Salas and Greg Kilfoy (28); Second -- Ralph Nimmer, Alan Haugh, John Swinney and John Schmitt (33); Third -- Joe D'Anna, Ralph Trigg, Perry Grizzle and Doug Mills (34)

B-Flight: First -- Ken Bloese, Bill Winzig, Don Schmelzer and Jim Smith (35); Second -- Joe Jayroe, Keith Hall, Dennis Berg and John Flynn (36); Third -- Barry Owen, Bob Davis, Dennis Dean and Michael Bahr (38)

C-Flight: First -- Tom Kelley, Ralph Wurzer, Dale Schofield and Merrill Johnson (34); Second -- Mitch Whittington, Gerald McGuffin, Mike Robinson and Dale Zumbro (35 ); Third -- Jim Hofferber, David Schenk, Chet Campbell and Jerry Young (37)

D-Flight: First -- John Haynes, Mike Lehner and Hilary Kruegar (36); Second -- Duane Kuske, Charles Hult; Latty Schoenhard and Steve Hacker (37); Third -- John Baker, Al Hvidsten, Bob Baldwin and Marty Fordham (42)