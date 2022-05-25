LETTER: Right of ways in Bella Vista

Recently, our street was up for replacement of COX cable lines. They finished after weeks of digging. Then, AT&T came right beind them and dug up more areas. COX cut an AT&T line and a neighbor was without service for some time. Why could this not have been coordinated? Why could they not use the same lines, or at least lay the lines togther? The competing cell providers use common towers, why can't COX and AT&T do the same?

While they were digging on top of our water line, we called the Bella Vista Water Department as we thought thy might be concerned. The person we spoke with was very polite but referred us to the water department superintendent. We left a message for him, but never heard back. COX placed the cable line right on top of our water line on the city side! So when the water line or the COX line has a problem the other most likely will be hit in the repair process.

During all this we also called the city and were told they have no responsibility because the right of way belongs to "Mr. Cooper." If Bella Vista wants to be a city, it's time for them to "put on their big boy pants," represent their consituents and take responsiblity of managing those doing work within the city limits.

Gary and Ellen Creakbaum

Bella Vista