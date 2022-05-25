POA pools ready for summer

The outdoor swim season begins in Bella Vista on Saturday.

Bella Vista has two outdoor pool complexes and each include a child's pool and a family pool. Kingswood, next to Riordan Hall, also has an adults-only pool.

The beach at Lake Avalon will also open on Saturday.

"We are looking forward to a great and busy season at the beach and pools," Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski said. She added a reminder that members must show their activity card or their dependent card for free admission.

There is no fee at the pools and beach for members who have purchased an activity card. Activity cards are available at Membership Services for $30. Dependent cards are free with the purchase of two adult cards with a limit of five per family.

Members with a paper card only pay $2. Guests pay $4 a day and must be accompanied by a member.

There are morning swim lessons at both Kingsdale and Metfield. A youth swim team uses the Kingsdale pool in the morning. Information about swim lessons or swim team can be found at Riordan Hall or by calling 479-855-8170.

Water fitness for adults at Kingsdale starts June 6. More information about the classes can be found at bellavistapoa.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/KD-Pool-Classes-Calender-2022.pdf.

At the beach, kayaks and paddle boards can be rented by members for $14 and by guests for $18. There is also a VIP lounge at the beach that can be rented for $75 a day.