OPINION: The decision to pray must always be left up to the individual

When we were living in Kansas near Wichita, the word came down from the US court system that it was illegal to have prayer in our schools. Obediently, our local school board immediately cancelled the school's Baccalaureate Services. At that time, I think I was the only one in the state of Kansas who disagreed with the Board's decision. I maintained that the courts had actually banned mandated and programmed prayers. Subsequently, I was proven right and voluntary prayer was allowed both in Baccalaureate Services and at the beginning of sports events such as football games. What had been prohibited was the practice of compelling people to pray.

In our situation, the decision was made to have the local ministerial alliance handle the Baccalaureate Services. The thinking was that this would remove the school system from any legal problems. That again was a misunderstanding about the court's ruling, since any service which invites the school to participate falls under the court's ruling. The issue is not whether or not prayer is legal or illegal in school; the issue is it is unconstitutional for any group, including a school system, to organize or mandate prayers--this regardless of whether or not the community is in favor of prayer.

Let me offer an example. Suppose a religious group sponsors a Baccalaureate Service and during the service someone stands to pray and asks the attendees to stand with him or her for the prayer. While it may seem innocent, you have just involved people in prayer whether they want to or not. Some suggested that one could invite only those who wished to participate, but it is easy to understand the pressure someone who did not want to participate might feel under that situation.

Prayer will always be okay and legal in school or anyplace else. However, the decision to pray must always be left up to the individual or group of friends; it cannot be organized and find a way to encourage others to join. We chaplains have always followed this guideline. We cannot use a closed environment such as a jail to propagate our religious convictions upon prisoners. In a similar manner, we recognize that there are many different kinds of prayers utilized by various religious groups, and they cannot be forced upon us Christians.

Currently, the US Supreme Court will be deciding an interesting case regarding Joseph Kennedy (no relation to the famous Kennedy family that I know of) who made a pact with God several years ago to always give thanks whether his teams won or lost. As a coach for the Bremerton School District in Oregon, it became his practice following a game, to quietly and without inviting anyone else to join him, to go onto the playing field and say a private silent prayer. Of course, someone objected and the school board ordered him to stop. Arguing that this was against his freedom of speech, he resigned.

From Kennedy's perspective, he sought only to offer a brief, silent and solitary prayer much like saying grace before a meal in the school's cafeteria. From the school board's perspective, the public nature of his prayers and his stature as a leader and role model meant that students felt forced to participate, whatever their religion and whether or not they wanted to. In this case, it was difficult to find anyone who felt coerced to join him in his prayer. The community appears to favor Kennedy, and hopes the more conservative court will issue some kind of favorable verdict.

This will be an interesting case. We have all witnessed athletes at baseball and football games raising their hands upward or at least pointing upward whenever the athlete has done an awesome job. It may be a wrong assumption, but I assume they are either praising or thanking God. Is that legal?

People who believe in the Almighty will always find a way to pray, but while it may be okay to pray for someone else, it is wrong to order someone to pray for or with you. I'm glad I am not on the Supreme Court, but I pray they will make the right decision.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.