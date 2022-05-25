New POA board elected

The annual membership meeting of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association was held on Tuesday, May 17, and the results of the annual board of directors election were announced.

Two directors were reelected. Both Mike Abb and Jerre Barron, Jr., were elected with 4,598 votes and 4,457 votes, respectively. The third seat, now filled by Teah Bidwell, who chose not to run for reelection, will go to Jason Loyd who received 5,428 votes. Loyd is the currently the chairman of the POA's Golf Joint Advisory Committee.

The other two candidates were Sheila Heward, who received 3,981 votes, and Mary Ann Bradley, who got 3,446 votes.

Only 22.87% of eligible ballots were cast. That compares to 25.4% in 2021 and 27.2% in 2019. There is no quorum requirement in board member elections.

The only other business at the annual meeting was an annual report on the POA.

The report covered 2021 financials, which have already been audited with no problems found.

There was a slight drop in total assets, General Manager Tom Judson said, explaining that depreciation took some value from the assets and there were not enough funds spent on capitol projects to match. However, a water bond was recently paid off early.

Income was up in 2021, he said. One reason was that the number of lots paying assessments has increased. Also, food and beverage had a great year, he said, adding that golf rounds also did well during the pandemic.

Judson said most of the expenses related to the Trafalgar Road fire have been paid. Some of the funds spent on the fire were borrowed from another POA account (the water department). At the end of 2021, $400,000 had been repaid, which was over the amount promised.

In 2022, capitol projects will include upgrades to the Gear Garden, new collars on the Country Club golf course, paving at Blowing Springs, improvements to the Metfield Pickleball courts, repair of the Lake Ann sinkhole, and the renovation of Riordan Hall along with a new membership services building in that parking lot.

