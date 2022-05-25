Neighbors continue to help fellow neighbors during tough times

Cans of cat food and small boxes of feminine products might not seem like highly coveted items, but they are for people in need.
Community members continue to donate products for little free pantries around Bella Vista to help fellow neighbors.
"We are on hard times right now," Stephanie Corrigan said. Corrigan donates items in hopes of helping a wide range of people.
Bella Vista has five little free pantries, which operate on an honor system. Those who wish to drop off nonperishable items may do so. Anyone who needs a hand up can take what they need.
Bella Vista, with a changing dynamic, encompasses people from all walks of life.
"Elderly are on limited incomes, a lot of the times," Corrigan said. "The working poor are usually working during food pantry hours.
"The economy is sad with increasing prices on the basic necessities. I think the little free pantries are so important, everywhere. I'm happy to help my community in any way I can."
Sharon Cicchetti feels the same way. The Bella Vistan, who has contributed to little free pantries in California and in northwest Arkansas, believes the stations are social safety nets.
"I feel that they help fill in the needs of the local people. Getting government assistance is humiliating and can take forever," Cicchetti said.
"The items in little pantries will help fill in the gaps."
Cicchetti has previous experience in working with MayDay Community Kitchen, a soup kitchen that operated out of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.
Staff members there cooked, then delivered food, to people who requested it. Cicchetti learned a great deal about local food needs. The program was in full swing during the early part of the pandemic, but is now defunct.
Cicchetti taps into that experience to determine items that help people in the biggest way possible.
"I base it on, 'What is going to give the most bang for the buck?' Bags of legumes. Cans of vegetables. I've read so much criticism of mac and cheese mixes. If you're hungry, you find a way to make it work."
Cicchetti references a cartoon message that she shared, which shows community members helping one another.
"If we wait for the government, it will be too late. If we act as individuals, it will be too little," it says.
"If we act as communities, it might be just enough."
Little Free Pantry locations in Bella Vista include:
• Mercy Clinic
1 Mercy Way Bella Vista, AR 72714
In the lobby, under the TV
• United Lutheran Church
100 Cooper Rd.
Bella Vista, AR 72715
In the parking lot
• Highlands United Methodist Church
371 Glasgow Rd.
Bella Vista, AR 72715
In the back parking lot
• St. Theodore's Episcopal Church
1001 Kingsland Rd.
Bella Vista, AR 72714
Right along Kingsland, in front of the front/upper parking lot
• Artist Retreat Center/Food Trucks on 71
13467 Lookout Dr.
Bella Vista, AR 72714
According to information provided on Positively Bella Vista, neighbors are asked to not donate dented cans, open packaging, bulk foods or any food item that has passed or is close to passing its expiration date.
Suggested items include:
• FOOD ITEMS
Granola bars
Breakfast bars
Energy bars
Protein bars
Rice Krispy bars
Protein powder
Pop tarts
Nuts, Seeds, Raisins
Applesauce
Fruit cups
Jelly
Peanut butter
Seed butter
Mac & cheese
Boxed meals
Pre-packaged sides (rice, pasta, potato)
Rice Cereal (hot & cold) Baby cereal
Baby food Infant formula
Oatmeal
Pancake mix
Pancake syrup
Canned fruit
Canned vegetables
Tuna (canned)
Chicken (canned)
Salmon (canned)
Roast beef (canned)
Stew (canned)
Beef jerky, Meat sticks
Ravioli
Snack foods (graham crackers, goldfish, pretzels, etc.)
Chips, Crackers, Candy
Fruit snacks
Soup Broths (vegetable, chicken, beef)
Cup-o-soup
Ramen
Fruit juice, Juice boxes, V8 juice
Coffee, Tea, Almond milk, Soy milk, Dehydrated milk
Beans (canned & dry)
Dried fruit
Dried vegetables
Dried lentils
Dried peas
Rice, Quinoa, Noodles, Pasta
Pasta sauce
Oils (olive, canola)
Vinegar
Flour
Sugar
Honey
Ketchup
Mustard
Salad dressing
Salsa
Dog & Cat Food
• TOILETRIES & HOUSEHOLD ITEMS
Baby wipes
Band-aids
Chapstick
Cleaning supplies
Shampoo
Conditioner
Deodorant
Diapers
Disinfectant wipes
Dish scrubbers
Dish soap
Feminine hygiene items
Garbage bags
Gas cards
Gift cards
Hair brushes
Hand sanitizer
Hand soap (liquid & bar)
Laundry detergent
Lotion
Napkins
Notebooks
Paper plates
Paper towels
Pens/pencils
Plastic bags
Plastic flatware
Pull-ups
Rubber gloves
Shampoo/Body wash (2-in-1)
Socks (new)
Tissues/Toilet paper
Toothbrushes/Toothpaste
• FALL & WINTER ITEMS
No canned food in below freezing temperatures; no drinks in winter
Potato mix
Pie crust & fillings
Stuffing
Cranberry sauce
Hot chocolate mix
Cookie mix
Chalk /Bubbles
Reusable water bottles
Jump ropes
Binders
Crayons & coloring books
School supplies
Hand warmers
Winter clothing (new/good condition)
Blankets (new/good condition)
• SPRING & SUMMER ITEMS
No canned food or fish if temperature is above 80 degrees
Popsicles (freeze later kind)
Seeds
Chalk & crayons
Bubbles
Flip flops (new/good condition)