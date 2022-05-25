Neighbors continue to help fellow neighbors during tough times

Cans of cat food and small boxes of feminine products might not seem like highly coveted items, but they are for people in need.

Community members continue to donate products for little free pantries around Bella Vista to help fellow neighbors.

"We are on hard times right now," Stephanie Corrigan said. Corrigan donates items in hopes of helping a wide range of people.

Bella Vista has five little free pantries, which operate on an honor system. Those who wish to drop off nonperishable items may do so. Anyone who needs a hand up can take what they need.

Bella Vista, with a changing dynamic, encompasses people from all walks of life.

"Elderly are on limited incomes, a lot of the times," Corrigan said. "The working poor are usually working during food pantry hours.

"The economy is sad with increasing prices on the basic necessities. I think the little free pantries are so important, everywhere. I'm happy to help my community in any way I can."

Sharon Cicchetti feels the same way. The Bella Vistan, who has contributed to little free pantries in California and in northwest Arkansas, believes the stations are social safety nets.

"I feel that they help fill in the needs of the local people. Getting government assistance is humiliating and can take forever," Cicchetti said.

"The items in little pantries will help fill in the gaps."

Cicchetti has previous experience in working with MayDay Community Kitchen, a soup kitchen that operated out of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

Staff members there cooked, then delivered food, to people who requested it. Cicchetti learned a great deal about local food needs. The program was in full swing during the early part of the pandemic, but is now defunct.

Cicchetti taps into that experience to determine items that help people in the biggest way possible.

"I base it on, 'What is going to give the most bang for the buck?' Bags of legumes. Cans of vegetables. I've read so much criticism of mac and cheese mixes. If you're hungry, you find a way to make it work."

Cicchetti references a cartoon message that she shared, which shows community members helping one another.

"If we wait for the government, it will be too late. If we act as individuals, it will be too little," it says.

"If we act as communities, it might be just enough."

Little Free Pantry locations in Bella Vista include:

• Mercy Clinic

1 Mercy Way Bella Vista, AR 72714

In the lobby, under the TV

• United Lutheran Church

100 Cooper Rd.

Bella Vista, AR 72715

In the parking lot

• Highlands United Methodist Church

371 Glasgow Rd.

Bella Vista, AR 72715

In the back parking lot

• St. Theodore's Episcopal Church

1001 Kingsland Rd.

Bella Vista, AR 72714

Right along Kingsland, in front of the front/upper parking lot

• Artist Retreat Center/Food Trucks on 71

13467 Lookout Dr.

Bella Vista, AR 72714

According to information provided on Positively Bella Vista, neighbors are asked to not donate dented cans, open packaging, bulk foods or any food item that has passed or is close to passing its expiration date.

Suggested items include:

• FOOD ITEMS

Granola bars

Breakfast bars

Energy bars

Protein bars

Rice Krispy bars

Protein powder

Pop tarts

Nuts, Seeds, Raisins

Applesauce

Fruit cups

Jelly

Peanut butter

Seed butter

Mac & cheese

Boxed meals

Pre-packaged sides (rice, pasta, potato)

Rice Cereal (hot & cold) Baby cereal

Baby food Infant formula

Oatmeal

Pancake mix

Pancake syrup

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Tuna (canned)

Chicken (canned)

Salmon (canned)

Roast beef (canned)

Stew (canned)

Beef jerky, Meat sticks

Ravioli

Snack foods (graham crackers, goldfish, pretzels, etc.)

Chips, Crackers, Candy

Fruit snacks

Soup Broths (vegetable, chicken, beef)

Cup-o-soup

Ramen

Fruit juice, Juice boxes, V8 juice

Coffee, Tea, Almond milk, Soy milk, Dehydrated milk

Beans (canned & dry)

Dried fruit

Dried vegetables

Dried lentils

Dried peas

Rice, Quinoa, Noodles, Pasta

Pasta sauce

Oils (olive, canola)

Vinegar

Flour

Sugar

Honey

Ketchup

Mustard

Salad dressing

Salsa

Dog & Cat Food

• TOILETRIES & HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Baby wipes

Band-aids

Chapstick

Cleaning supplies

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Diapers

Disinfectant wipes

Dish scrubbers

Dish soap

Feminine hygiene items

Garbage bags

Gas cards

Gift cards

Hair brushes

Hand sanitizer

Hand soap (liquid & bar)

Laundry detergent

Lotion

Napkins

Notebooks

Paper plates

Paper towels

Pens/pencils

Plastic bags

Plastic flatware

Pull-ups

Rubber gloves

Shampoo/Body wash (2-in-1)

Socks (new)

Tissues/Toilet paper

Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

• FALL & WINTER ITEMS

No canned food in below freezing temperatures; no drinks in winter

Potato mix

Pie crust & fillings

Stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Hot chocolate mix

Cookie mix

Chalk /Bubbles

Reusable water bottles

Jump ropes

Binders

Crayons & coloring books

School supplies

Hand warmers

Winter clothing (new/good condition)

Blankets (new/good condition)

• SPRING & SUMMER ITEMS

No canned food or fish if temperature is above 80 degrees

Popsicles (freeze later kind)

Seeds

Chalk & crayons

Bubbles

Flip flops (new/good condition)