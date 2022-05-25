THE DIRT: National Bike Month means more people on bikes

Scott Dirksen says being well-versed in working on bikes mechanically will serve him well if (when) his two young kids get really involved in cycling. The kids are already immersed in the lifestyle, since Dirksen seems to live and breathe the sport and since his passion lies in helping others find in it the same joy he does.

Dirksen is the Program Manager at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville and moved with his wife and two kids, ages 2 and 6, to Bella Vista in 2021 from Alabama, specifically for that job in the cycling industry. He has joined the multitude of cycling enthusiasts in the area and nationwide in setting cycling goals during the month of May – National Bike Month.

According to the League of American Bicyclists, National Bike Month was established in 1956 and serves to promote coast-to-coast the many benefits of cycling. This year, they celebrated ways to commute on bikes to places from riding around your block to getting a cup of coffee to going to work each day.

Arkansas is one of the leading states for the prevalence of self-reported physical inactivity among adults, according to a report published by the League. As physical activity benefits health in ways such as better sleep and long-term disease prevention, so does inactivity have its consequences, including a higher risk for chronic diseases and injury, according to the report.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity each week, plus at least two days that include a muscle-strengthening activity.

For Dirksen, the exercise is great but is just one benefit of cycling.

"I love commuting on my bike because it lets me mentally reset at the start and end of the day," he said.

Other aspects he enjoys are simply getting outside and being able to see places you otherwise wouldn't.

The challenge of Bike Month is a way to encourage people of any skill level to get on a bike, he said. It's a way for them to see what they can do and to help encourage others, also. He spreads his love of cycling through his personal and work life and has encouraged those he works with every day to sign up as well. Even if you don't ride a bike regularly or never have, Dirksen says a month dedicated to cycling is a good excuse to give it a try, even if only once or twice.

Dirksen spent more than 15 years in higher education before coming to NWA. He thrives on teaching others, and especially exposing them to something they couldn't do before – or thought they couldn't.

"Biking or climbing or anything," he said. "I've always liked teaching people – sparking something in them. Teaching them something so they can do it themselves is where I find joy. Them finding a lifelong passion: that's my paycheck."

Dirksen sets his own goals during the month as well. This year, his goal was three-fold: to encourage people to sign up, to commute more, and to ride 200 miles in May. Two-thirds of the way through the month, he was up to more than 130 miles.

"My intention is to show my kids that it's possible to live a lifestyle that is active and healthy and make that be the norm," he said, adding he wants them to think hopping on a bike and riding a few miles to a store or wherever the destination is doable and normal.

If they don't find the same passion in the sport as he has, it's OK with him. They can choose their own adventure, he said. But he plans to continue to expose them to that kind of lifestyle anyway, because if nothing else it gets them outside together as a family.

Living in Bella Vista makes it easy, he said. When he lived in Alabama, it was a 10 to 12-minute drive to a trailhead, which he admits is not bad but sometimes enough to decide against it. But having trails out his back door eliminates the chance for that to make him choose not to ride, and he has ridden twice as much since living here.

"I can leave my house and do a quick loop," he said, adding it's great not just for biking but also for something like a family walk after dinner – "because it's accessible."

For anyone who thinks riding a bike is not something they can do, Dirksen says this: Just try.

"Find a friend or a class, try an adult 'learn to ride' class," he said. "Take baby steps. You don't need to get out for a big, long ride. Start somewhere small. Find groups that encourage you and take it slow."

Dirksen said there is value in getting instruction or guidance in not only cycling but anything you need help with, to create a safer and therefore more fun experience.

And for his own personal gain, outside of a healthy family life, he admits he goes for bragging rights in the friendly competitions with his friends and co-workers. He will continue to try to outdo his own goals every year.

