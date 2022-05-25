Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• Flea in the Park will be held again this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The Property Owners Association is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply for the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

May 27

• The Bella Vista Fire Department will host an open house at its new Station 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 27. The station is located at 212 Glasgow Road in the Highlands.

• Wishing Spring Gallery Arts and Craft Tent Celebration will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at 8862 W McNelly Rd. Lots of craftsmen and artists together with some great food will be featured. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and check out the demonstrations and enjoy the creek and walking trail right next to the gallery.

May 28

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a children's event at 6:30 p.m. with a campfire and s'mores out behind the Settler's Cabin. All children and their parents are welcome but registration is required to ensure enough space. Phone 479-855-2335 or email [email protected] for more information.

• The Beach at Lake Avalon opens Saturday, May 28. Located at 105 Lancaster Drive, it features a beautiful sandy beach with swimming, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more.

• Metfield & Kingsdale Pools open Saturday, May 28. Both pools will be open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (weather permitting). Don't forget to get a Property Owners Association Activity Card and Dependent Card which will allow free entrance. Without these cards a daily admission fee will be required.

May 29

• Donna Hanson will be signing her newly published book, Heroes All, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum starting at 2 p.m. with a slide show presentation about the Landing Ship, Tank (LST), one of which her father served on during World War II. The book will be available for purchase. Veterans and others with an interest in military history are welcome to attend.

May 30

• Bella Vista Community Band concert at Blowing Springs Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.

• The McPherson Camp #1 of the Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUV) will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30 at the GAR Cemetry in Sulpher Springs. The cemetery is the resting place of veterans from the Civil War to the Gulf War, including Sgt. M. Waldo Hatler, a World War One veteran who is the only Medal of Honor recipient buried in Benton County. The public is invited to attend. The cemetery is on Skyline Drive near Sulpher Springs.

May 31

• Blood donations needed ahead of summer -- $10 e-gift card, aluminum water bottle and sticker set for Red Cross donors in May. Bella Vista donors welcome from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road.

June 2

• The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table announces the June 2 program will be presented by Mr. Jim Spillars and will be about the little known but important Battle of Cane Hill. The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

June 4

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a Historic Foods Tasting event from noon-5 p.m., which is free and open to the public. This is a unique opportunity to taste native fruits and wildflowers, many which have been made into low sugar jams and jellies. Attendees can also sample historic and vintage recipes from old Bella Vista, drinks such as sassafras tea and more.

June 6 & 7

• Bella Vista Animal Shelter's Annual Garage Sale is June 6-12 at 2 Leafield Lane, hosted by Anita Werts, a board member, at her home. Boxed donations of gently used items for this sale are currently being accepted. Anyone needing more information, or for an appointment to drop off items, is asked to call 479-366-2265. Large and specialty items will soon be available for sale online. Donations held until May 28 can be delivered to the event location. Donors are asked not to deliver items to the shelter at this time. The garage sale will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

June 10 & 11

• The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is hosting its Artistry in Wood Show on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the Assembly of God Church auditorium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. The show will be held daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is free to the family friendly event. Kids can enjoy soap carving while adults visit with the carvers and pyrographers as they display their crafts and skills. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers will also be demonstrating fly tying. Lots of hourly door prize giveaways and some great raffle items will be offered by these local clubs.