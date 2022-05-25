LETTER: A thank you from the Bella Vista Historical Museum

We would like to thank the Bella Vista community for its continued support of our Bella Vista Historical Museum. The month of April was an especially good month for us with a large audience coming to hear our Dug Hill history presentation at the Bella Vista Library, church groups inviting us to speak about various Bella Vista history topics, customers purchasing many of our gift shop products at the POA Spring Fair at Riordan, vendors and customers lining up to participate in our fundraiser parking lot garage sale as part of the Citywide garage sale event, and others joining us for our fundraiser historic driving tours. For the garage sale event, we thank volunteer Dustie Meads for coordinating it for us, John Jensen for letting us use his share of the parking lot next door, and POA staff members for donating items to help increase our revenue. We also thank Paul Beran and Gary Mertz for helping to make our driving tour destinations look more attractive. Contributing to our success is Jill Werner with her homemade jams that she frequently makes available in return for donations to the museum. And last but not least, we thank our volunteer treasurer, Virginia Reynolds, for the extra hours she has had to put in over the past month to keep on top of all the bookkeeping the various events generated. If you haven't visited the museum or haven't been there recently, please stop by. We are located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71, near the corner of Kingsland). Admission is free, and we are open Wednesdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m. If you visit, please thank the docents on duty that day ... they are all volunteers who are donating their time for the benefit of the community.

Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips

Co-Presidents, Bella Vista Historical Society