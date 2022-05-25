Garden Club holds plant sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club held its May plant sale Friday at its facility on U.S. Highway 71.

Garden Club President Pat Meyer said, "This is a great program for raising money for our scholarships. We're hoping to have the two $4,000 scholarships this year, and actually I'm doing a $4,000 scholarship in memory of my mother."

She said her mother was "a city girl who learned to be a farmer."

On Friday the facility was bustling with volunteers and patrons looking for the perfect plant.

Tamara Dimmitt of Bella Vista selected ferns, hostas, hollies, a little Henry and a primrose. She said she has a large yard with both sunny and shady spaces and she was able to find items for all of it.

"Some of it we weren't able to find in the store, and the fern I have never seen before," she said.

An autumn fern changes color in the autumn, she said.

Janet Edwards of Bella Vista was purchasing maiden grass, hostas, red bud trees and lilacs.

"We have a very steep lot, and I love redbud trees," she said. "The deer eat anything I try to plant."

She said of the sale, "I think it's great. It's a wonderful thing they're doing. I think a lot of the money helps with scholarships."

Lori Obrenovech of Bella Vista had found 20 plants to take home on Friday. She found Mexican petunias, bee balm, cone flowers, lilies and pink chimes.

"I have many gardens," she said. "It's not a big yard, but we moved in and there were wild and out of control gardens, and I'm trying to whip them into shape. I can see the growth every day. I have a lot of invasive plants taking over."

Lenora Babb was just getting started on her shopping with some salvias and sedum and day lilies.

"We had some (sedum) that grew for years and was beautiful, but the deer finally annihilated it," she said. Her husband Russell, gardens, and other than that they landscape.

"I love it," she said of the sale. "I think it's really terrific the club is sharing their talents with all of us."

Joal Miller, who heads up the sale, said, "People are always supportive and helpful. We've got a great staff. Committee members have worked so hard. Everyone's available at the drop of a hat. Everyone just hops in and helps."

Editor's Note: Due to intense lightning and rain, Saturday's plant sale was cancelled. It has been rescheduled for Saturday June 4 from 8 -11 a.m. No appointments needed. As always only exact cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted. There are still many plants left after the sale on Friday, May 20, with many of them ready to burst into bloom, so it should be lovely on June 4.