Current board holds last work session

At a Property Owners Association board work session on Thursday, May 19, the board learned that supply chain issues had affected the cost of the Country Club tee box renovation project.

It may happen again with other projects, General Manager Tom Judson told the board. Not only supply chain issues, but also inflation are influencing the price of "carry over" projects that were originally approved in September 2020 for the 2021 budget.

He promised that Golf Maintenance Director Keith Ihms will attend this week's board meeting to answer possible questions before the vote to accept the waiver for the tees. Usually votes are not taken at work sessions which are one week before each regular meeting.

The board heard a recommendation to appoint four members to the Recreation Committee based on nominations made by the committee. Three members, Cindy Thompson, Maci Echols and Chris Stockman, may return for another term on the committee. One new member, Matthew Zimmerman, will also be considered.

Answering a question from a board member, Judson explained that the number of members on the Joint Advisory Committees is flexible. The governing documents set the number between seven and nine, but at times some committees exceed nine.

"We want those committee members going out to all those amenities," he said. Some committees have more amenities and need more members and, in the past, the board has allowed the higher number.

This was the last work session for the current board. New members were elected earlier in the week and will take their seats at the June meetings. Before that, there is a closed meeting for the new board to elect officers and set up committee assignments. A board orientation session and a tour of amenities is also scheduled. Both of those meetings are also closed to the public.

The May board meeting will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. The first public meeting of the new board will be the June work session on June 16 at 9 a.m.