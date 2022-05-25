OPINION: Echols, staff show patience with sinkhole

The saga of the Lake Ann sinkhole is getting closer and closer to reaching a happy ending.

Well, as long as Mother Nature cooperates and lets those charged will filling the hole the opportunity to actually fill the hole.

The sinkhole, located between Pinion Creek and the spillway at the Lake Ann dam, presented itself a few months ago and has been on the radar of the Property Owners Association and its lakes folks ever since.

A company out of Bentonville has agreed to fill the hole with concrete. In an effort to make sure the company has work conditions that are as dry as possible, thus better facilitating the pouring and curing process, POA officials began a draw down of Lake Ann earlier this year in an effort to keep water from flowing down the spillway and, in turn, over into the work area.

Then came the rain. And more draw down. And then more rain. And, naturally, more draw down.

During the May 11 meeting of the Lake Joint Advisory Committee, Lakes and Fisheries Superintendent Rick Echols told the committee the golden hour may have arrived.

"With the dry weather we're getting this week we hope to be able to get it down by Friday and over the weekend," he said. "Hopefully we can get (the workers) out there just as soon as we can."

Good news. Optimistic news. The days of the sinkhole, it seems, are numbered.

Now this sinkhole isn't the kind of project that's going to hold up countless other projects. A matter of life and death? Well, possibly so, but only if someone is stupid enough to cross the orange net barrier and start poking around underneath the sheets of plywood that cover the sinkhole.

But it will be nice when it is finally filled. It will mean more safety and security for those individuals visiting the beautiful area. It will also be another item Echols can check off his "Things to Do" list, another minor headache that will have faded away.

After giving the optimistic news to the committee, Echols was asked, "Once (the workers get) out there, how long will it take to repair it?"

To which he said, "A week. That's what we've been told."

And then, of course, it will take many days for the poured concrete to cure.

Filling the huge hole will take a bite out of the budget.

"We had an estimate late last year and we put that into the budget," Echols said. "That's $103,300. And it's just for the sinkhole."

Sounds like this is where the announcer steps in and exclaims, "But wait! There's more!"

Yes, but in this case the "more" is going to be well worth it.

In order to prevent more sinkholes from cropping up (or down, to be more accurate) in this area, which may actually be prone to such occurrences because of the amount of water that flows through the area, and the kind of rock formations already there, the POA is looking into what sounds like a preventive maintenance type project.

"It will help with the correction of the overall, long-term look of the spillway from the bridge up," said Echols, referring to the bridge that is immediately downstream from the sinkhole. "It's a different project. We want to get it in the next few years, of course, before it gets worse, but we want to get (the sinkhole) done first."

When questions continued about the amount of the price tag for the next project, POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson interjected, "We'd rather not get pegged down on a round number yet. We're still letting for the engineering reports and so forth. We want to do it right. We know it's going to be a fairly significant expense, but until we get those numbers I think it would be best to just wait and be patient until we get the official numbers instead of just guessing, and probably guessing wrong."

Echols said another drawdown would be required ahead of that project, whenever it gets scheduled.

"I think we're learning that trying to do it in the spring is very difficult, so it might be a project that's better suited for August," he said.

Yes, maybe the dog days of summer are better suited for a project like this, but at least this one is getting taken care of now before getting worse, especially with the amount of foot traffic that area experiences. Hats off to Echols and his crew for their patience in waiting out the rain so they can check this one off the list.

• • •

