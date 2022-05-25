Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners May 17 were: first -- Connie Knafla and Mabel Ashline; second -- Roy Knafla and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is needed. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 17 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray; third -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; fourth -- Jim and Janet Callarman. Honorable mention -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Those interested in joining can call 608-843-1387. We play as couples but if a partner will be found for those who do not have one.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners May 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Linda Ervin.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 12 were: North-South -- Martha Kolb and Curtis Castle; East-West -- Joan Bain and Valerie Watson

Winners May 17 were: North-South -- Fay Frey and Michael Foley; East-West -- Len Fettig and Billie Herriot

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners May 13 were: Table one -- first, Alan Akey; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table two -- first, Bill Roush; second, Van Bateman. High Score -- Alan Akey

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners May 14 were: Red Team Wins -- Art Hamilton, Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm, Marj Shafer and Rich Smelter. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Kay Craig, Mike McConnell, Bill Armstrong, Ron Madsen and Chuck Hurl.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 28 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Betty Gale; third, Mildred Vennerbeck. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.