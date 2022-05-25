Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, May 9

9:42 a.m. Police received a report on Oakham Circle that someone checked on a house they were renovating after a fire and a rock had been thrown through a sun room window and the back door was shattered as well.

Tuesday, May 10

9:28 a.m. Police received a report on Lavendon Circle that someone received a credit card in their name that they did not apply for.

11:14 p.m. Police arrested Kendall Shelley, 35, and Lacey Dootson, 35, on out of town warrants at Casey's General Store.

Wednesday, May 11

8:05 a.m. Police received a report on Buckingham Drive that someone broke into the reporting person's unlocked vehicle and stole a church bag, which was dumped in the woods.

9:56 a.m. Police received a report on Basore Drive that someone had a backpack stolen from their vehicle that had sensitive work material in it.

Thursday, May 12

10:08 p.m. Police received a report on Dunipace Drive that a construction company was clearing a lot with heavy equipment. Police responded and did not find a noise ordinance violation.

Friday, May 13

7:29 a.m. Police received a report on Melanie Drive that someone left their garage door open overnight and that items were stolen from their garage and purse.

9:45 p.m. Police received a report at Riordan and Kingsdale that a man was in the middle of the street dancing. Police responded and learned that the man was just exercising.

Saturday, May 14

10:54 a.m. Police arrested Robert Eugene Lee, 45, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 279 and Beeston Lane.

6:46 p.m. Police arrested Preston Allen Derossett, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated and an out of town warrant, and Janet Winterrowd, 61, in connection with an out of town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Bear Hollow.

Sunday, May 15

2:57 p.m. Police received a report on Sherman Drive that two dogs were running loose in the area.