Bella Vista church news

Donivan Full Gospel, The Church of the Kingdom of God

A free gospel concert will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on the church grounds located at the corner of Highlands Blvd. and Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Bella Vista. Performing will be Sherri Perry, a Nashville gospel recording artist. Everyone is welcome.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The United Lutheran Church will hold its first International Village Food Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with Ukrainian food. Part of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Relief Effort. Food will include Kielbasa, Pierogi and Yabluchnyk (Ukrainian Apple Cake). Meals are $15 and there will only be 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be Eat In or Grab n' Go. Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during church office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be only one worship service on May 29 and it will be at 9:30 a.m. No Sunday School or adult Bible Class this day.

Vacation Bible School is June 20-23. "Rainforest Explorers" will meet from 5:30-8 p.m.

On June 26 the Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a Patriotic Concert at 3:30 p.m. All interested in singing in the choir are asked to be at practices on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon for those in need.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Thank you to everyone who attended the "For God and Country" performance by the Singing Men of Arkansas and the Bella Vista Men's Chorus on May 15 and for the generosity shown by all in contributing over $1,400 to the free will offering. The donations will be shared equally by the two choruses and PCBV's music ministry.

Village Bible Church

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive on Friday, May 27, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with a free t-shirt giveaway by CBCO at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Boulevard, Bella Vista. Individuals can schedule their appointment in advance by calling 417-227-5006 or by going to cbco.org/donate-blood or stop by VBC.

Memorial Day weekend services, May 29: In the following years since World War I, the day has become a celebration of honor for those brave men and women who died in all America's wars, as well as those who are veterans and current members of the U.S. military. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971. The U.S. celebrates this holiday the last Monday of May. May 30: Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista at 11 a.m. VBC will acknowledge all military personnel and their families. There will be a time of prayer for those families during the service.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call ahead 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following adult fellowship: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday 6 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Contact the church office, 479-855-1126, for more information.

Beautiful Savior

Beautiful Savior invites all to a special workshop "Budgeting for a God-Lived Life" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, for a special study on developing a budget as we live our lives to the glory of God. This will be a one session presentation. In order to schedule materials, please call the church office at 479-876-2155 if you plan to attend.

Choir practice is 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and currently music is being prepared for the festival of Pentecost (June 5) and Trinity Sunday (June 12). All are welcome.

Confirmation Sunday is May 29 with a reception to follow.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles, and all people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

