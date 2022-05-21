Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, a 2-year-old mix of happiness and great personality. Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, is a male who likes people, is current on his vaccinations and has been microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, a 2-year-old mix of happiness and great personality. Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, is a male who likes people, is current on his vaccinations and has been microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, a 2-year-old mix of happiness and great personality. Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, is a male who likes people, is current on his vaccinations and has been microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Sir Kensington Wiggles, III, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne