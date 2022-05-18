Tips to get young anglers fishing

The best partners the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has in recruiting new anglers are adults willing to take youngsters fishing, said J.J. Gladden, fishing education coordinator for AGFC.

"We can put on derbies and fishing events for kids through schools, scout groups and other organizations to give the kids a taste of fishing fun, but it's ultimately up to a parent, grandparent or other mentor to take up the reins when that child comes home excited about the experience," Gladden said. "But fishing alongside a youngster is much different than going with an adult. You have to keep it fun. That's why we fish in the first place."

Gladden offers these tips to keep kids casting and building a lifetime of outdoors memories:

• Go where it's good: Nothing helps recruit a new angler better than giving them a taste of success quickly. Talk to friends who fish and learn about places where catching fish is a little easier. Better yet, take a look at one of the Family and Community Fishing Program waters stocked by Game and Fish to increase your chances even more.

• Use the right rig: At its core fishing can be as simple as a hook, line and cane pole. Gladden says a better way to get new anglers engaged is to introduce them with a spin-casting combo like the ubiquitous Zebco 33 rod and reel.

"That simple push-button reel gives a youngster something to practice with and feel like they've achieved some success in casting without really needing good coordination," Gladden said. "It also lets them get their bait away from the bank so they can move their lure around from time to time to keep them engaged."

• Lure them in: A young angler may be a bit squeamish about putting a live worm, cricket or minnow on a hook. Gladden suggests adult mentors bring along some grocery baits like hot dogs or commercially prepared catfish bait in case young fingers won't go near the container of wiggly worms.

• Watch and learn: If you're new to fishing or haven't been in ages, there are lots of resources available to help get you on the water quickly. The AGFC virtual nature center has a library of short videos to help people set up their new rod and reel for a day on the water.

• Prepare for success: Make sure to have a few items handy when you do catch fish. A towel to wipe down your hands after handling fish or bait can make the experience more enjoyable for young anglers. If a youngster is timid about holding a fish, a pair of rubber gloves or a fish-grabber that clamps down on the fish for them can come in handy until they get over that initial fear factor.

Don't forget to bring along a pair of needle-nosed pliers to remove the hook and cut line. A stringer or fish basket is great to keep your catch alive while you're fishing, but also be sure to bring a cooler or plastic bag to transport the fish home with some ice so you don't end up with a wet, fishy mess in the trunk of a car or back of the truck.

• Keep it about the kids: Avid anglers may find it particularly frustrating if the child they are mentoring doesn't quickly pick up the mechanics of casting, reeling or setting the hook. Sometimes the added enthusiasm from the teacher can cause some anxiety or tentativeness in the student. Kids who may be scared to "do it wrong" can even shut down because they fear disappointing their mentor, especially if that mentor is a parent or someone else they look up to. Remember, this is their fishing trip. Instead of trying to get them to focus on fishing nonstop, allow your fishing partner-in-training to wander a bit. If they decide they'd rather play in the dirt than fish, let them. Mix things up with a few fun puzzles and snacks.